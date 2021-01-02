Wishes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity for Ganguly's speedy recovery

Indian cricket fraternity, led by Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, on Saturday wished Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery after the BCCI president and former India captain was hospitalised following a mild cardiac arrest. The 48-year-old complained of dizziness during the morning workout and was rushed to a private hospital where doctors said his condition was ''stable and would need coronary angiogram''.

He is currently admitted to the crictical care unit (CCU) of the hospital. ''Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99,'' tweeted India skipper Virat Kohli, who is on paternity leave for the birth of his first child.

Ganguly's longtime teammate Tendulkar wrote: ''Just got to know about your ailment Sourav. Hope each passing day brings you closer to a full and speedy recovery! Get well soon.'' A three-member board with SSKM cardiologist Dr Saroj Mondal has been formed to carry out the coronary angiogram to assess the blockage. BCCI secretary Jay Shah said Ganguly was responding well to the treatment.

''I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I've spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment,'' Shah wrote. ''Here's wishing the BCCI President a speedy recovery,'' BCCI posted in its official twitter handle.

The game's governing body (ICC) also took to twitter to wish Ganguly quick recovery. ''Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition. We wish him a speedy recovery!'' ICC wrote.

Wished also poured in from Ganguly's former teammates Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble and Gautam Gambhir. ''Dada, jaldi se theek hone ka. Praying for your quick and speedy recovery,'' Sehwag wrote on his handle.

''Wishing Ganguly a speedy recovery. Take care & god bless!,'' tweeted Gambhir. Team India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammed Shami too joined in to wish Ganguly ''get well soon''.

''Praying for your speedy recovery Dada. Get well soon,'' Dhawan wrote. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to social media expressing her concern over Ganguly's hospitalisation.

''Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!,'' wrote Mamata. West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, whom Ganguly had called on at his official residence last week, also extended his best wishes.

''Wishing speedy recovery for Ganguly who suffered a heart attack. Gathered from CEO Woodlands Hospital that he is stable,'' wrote Dhankar. Ganguly became the BCCI president in October 2019 and under him the Board carried out the IPL 2020 in UAE amid the COVID-19 pandemic in September-November last year.

India also hosted its first-ever pink ball Day/Night Test in November after Ganguly became the BCCI president..