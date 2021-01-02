Left Menu
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:29 IST
Cricket-Five Indian players isolated as boards investigate protocol breach

Five India cricketers were placed in isolation while the Australian and Indian cricket boards investigate allegations of breach of biosecurity protocols after a video surfaced showing the players eating at a Melbourne restaurant.

A video posted on social media showed Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw eating together on New Year's Day. "The BCCI and CA are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of biosecurity protocols," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"In the interim, on the advice of the Australian and Indian medical teams, the aforementioned players have been placed in isolation as a precaution. "This will include separating the group of players from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue."

The Indian players will be allowed to train while adhering to the biosecurity protocols, the host governing body added. According to the strict biosecurity protocols set by Cricket Australia, players are allowed to sit outside but not allowed to dine inside restaurants.

The board had fined Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat after their players Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence breached biosecurity measures earlier this season. Australia and India are in the middle of a four-test series, being played in the backdrop of strict health measures, with both sides currently staying in Melbourne before travelling to New South Wales for the third test in Sydney from Thursday.

New South Wales on Saturday made masks compulsory and imposed new restrictions as its coronavirus cluster expanded by seven but the test match was permitted to go ahead with attendance at 50% capacity. Australia has reported more than 28,450 COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began and has since March closed its borders to all non-citizens and permanent residents.

