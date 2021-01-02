Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mauricio Pochettino arrives at Paris Saint-Germain

The Argentine was manager of Tottenham in the Premier League for five years and led the Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019.Pochettino played 95 games for PSG as a rugged central defender from 2001-03 and was appreciated by fans.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 02-01-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 20:38 IST
Mauricio Pochettino arrives at Paris Saint-Germain
Pochettino played 95 games for PSG as a rugged central defender from 2001-03 and was appreciated by fans. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mauricio Pochettino arrived at Paris Saint-Germain's training centre on Saturday ahead of his anticipated appointment as a coach to replace the recently fired Thomas Tuchel. The 48-year-old Pochettino was handed a PSG face mask upon entering the training centre, RMC Sport's video revealed. The French champions were expected to announce the hiring soon, as they resume play Wednesday at Saint-Etienne.

Pochettino would inherit a squad that is talented but underperforming — by PSG standards. It starts the new year in third place behind Lyon and Lille. The Argentine was manager of Tottenham in the Premier League for five years and led the Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019.

Pochettino played 95 games for PSG as a rugged central defender from 2001-03 and was appreciated by fans. Tottenham fired Pochettino in November last year, only months after the Champions League final appearance, where Spurs lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

Similarly, Tuchel was fired four months after he led PSG to the Champions League final — losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich. PSG finished 2020 just one point back in third place after beating Strasbourg 4-0 on Dec. 23, but Tuchel was questioned after the game about comments he made to German broadcaster SPORT1.

The German coach reportedly claimed that managing PSG was more akin to being a politician or a sports minister, such as the level of difficulty, and that he did not receive enough recognition for leading the club to its first Champions League final. PSG has struggled at times this season with four league defeats. It fell short against its main rivals, losing 1-0 at home to Lyon and Marseille, and drawing 0-0 at Lille. It also lost two of the first three games in the Champions League but ended up advancing to the knockout stage by topping its group.

The season start was delayed after several players — including Neymar and captain Marquinhos — tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a club-sanctioned trip to the Spanish party resort of Ibiza.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah releases 'National Police K-9 Journal'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released the inaugural issue of National Police K-9 Journal. The publication of the Police K9 Journal is another step in creating an ecosystem in the country to train and learn on augmenting this vi...

Kerala's tallest Shiva sculpture at Azhimala temple opens for public

Keralas tallest Shiva sculpture constructed at Azhimala temple near Kovalam here has been opened for the people. Construction of the 58-feet tall sculpture in Gangadhareswara figure in the cliff of Azhimala beach started six years ago.29-ye...

Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall short of Musk's target

Tesla Inc on Saturday reported better-than-expected 2020 vehicle deliveries, driven by a steady rise in electric vehicle adoption across the worlds largest economies.The company delivered 499,550 vehicles during 2020, above Wall Street esti...

Expert panel recommends granting approval for restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

An expert panel of Indias central drug authority on Saturday recommended granting permission for restricted use of Bharat Biotech-developed indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in emergency situation, especially in the context of infection b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021