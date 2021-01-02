Soccer-PSG appoint Pochettino as new manager after sacking Tuchel

Left Menu
Pochettino, who played for PSG as a defender in the early 2000s and also captained the side, has been out of a job since being dismissed by Spurs in November 2019, a few months after guiding the north London club to the Champions League final.

French champions Paris St Germain have named former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach after sacking Thomas Tuchel, with the Argentine signing a deal until June 2022, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday. Pochettino, who played for PSG as a defender in the early 2000s and also captained the side, has been out of a job since being dismissed by Spurs in November 2019, a few months after guiding the north London club to the Champions League final.

"I am really happy and honoured to become the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain," Pochettino, who has an option for a one-year extension in his contract, said in a statement https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/mauricio-pochettino-becomes-coach-of-paris-saint-germain-psg-2021. "I would like to thank the club's management for the trust they have placed in me. As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart.

"I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes. I return to the club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world's most talented players." German Tuchel, who led PSG to the Champions League final in August which they lost to Bayern Munich, was dismissed on Christmas Eve following a 4-0 win over Racing Strasbourg.

