Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Inter Milan must sweat to show we are contenders, says Conte

Conte’s team, who finished as runners-up last season, cut the gap to league leaders AC Milan to just one point before the 10-day winter break, thanks to a run of seven straight league wins. That form has put Inter firmly in the mix to end their 11-year wait for a league title, with defending champions Juventus languishing nine points behind them in sixth.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-01-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 21:40 IST
Soccer-Inter Milan must sweat to show we are contenders, says Conte
Conte’s team, who finished as runners-up last season, cut the gap to league leaders AC Milan to just one point before the 10-day winter break, thanks to a run of seven straight league wins. Image Credit: ANI

Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte warned against complacency and urged his players to show they are credible Serie A title contenders ahead of Sunday's home clash with relegation battlers Crotone. Conte's team, who finished as runners-up last season, cut the gap to league leaders AC Milan to just one point before the 10-day winter break, thanks to a run of seven straight league wins.

That form has put Inter firmly in the mix to end their 11-year wait for a league title, with defending champions Juventus languishing nine points behind them in sixth. "We must confirm our place among the contenders," Conte told a news conference.

"We don't have to send any message, just be credible. We have the duty to fight until the end. When you're at Inter, this is an obligation. "It's a balanced championship. You need to sweat to win every match and there are no easy games.

"In the end, important values like hard work and organisation will stand out, things that make you excel and win." Inter are favourites to come out on top against Crotone, who are in 19th place having won just twice since being promoted from Serie B.

However, one of those victories came in Crotone's last match before the break and Conte insisted he will not be underestimating the threat of the visitors. "We're expecting a demanding match, as I think they all are in Serie A," he said.

"We're facing a team that has been galvanised by finishing last year with a win against Parma. "This match will require a lot of focus. Starting again after the holidays is always a great unknown, but we know the importance of continuing our positive streak."

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: 29 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Saturday reported 29 fresh coronavirus cases and one death, taking the infection count to 19,865, according to a medical bulletin. The death of an 83-year-old man pushed the toll to 319.There are 320 active cases as of now. A ...

Amarinder takes exception to Punjab Governor summoning state's CS, DGP

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday took strong exception to the state Governor summoning the top officials to explain the law and order situation in the state instead of seeking a report on it directly from him as home minist...

Process of bringing all divisional offices in one building has started: UP CM

Gorakhpur UP, Jan 2 PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the process of bringing all divisional offices in one building has started. The chief minister was in Gorakhpur to lay the foundation stone of a multi-sto...

Bharat Biotech on course to have 26,000 volunteers for Phase-3 clinical trials of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech on Saturday said it is moving towards achieving the target of having 26,000 volunteers across the country for Phase-3 trials of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. The company has already roped in 23,000 volunteers for the trials, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021