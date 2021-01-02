Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona's Coutinho out for 3 months after knee surgery

He helped the German club win the Champions League earlier this year and scored two goals in an 8-2 rout of Barcelona in the quarterfinals. He returned to his parent club this season and has scored three goals.His loss compounds Barcelonas injury trouble.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 02-01-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 22:23 IST
Barcelona's Coutinho out for 3 months after knee surgery

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery on his left knee, Barcelona said Saturday. The 28-year-old Coutinho underwent ''a successful operation on the external meniscus of his left knee,'' the club said in a statement.

Coutinho hurt his knee toward the end of Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Eibar. Coutinho became Barcelona's most expensive signing when the club paid Liverpool 160 million euros ($192 million) in January 2018.

But after a disappointing season-and-a-half, Coutinho was loaned to Bayern Munich. He helped the German club win the Champions League earlier this year and scored two goals in an 8-2 rout of Barcelona in the quarterfinals. He returned to his parent club this season and has scored three goals.

His loss compounds Barcelona's injury trouble. It has also lost forward Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique to serious injuries this season..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cops get self-balancing scooters for patrolling Worli seaface

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh flagged off self-balancing Segway scooters for policepatrolling at Worli Seaface on SaturdayThe electric scooters were handed over to the policedepartment in the presence of tourism minister AdityaThac...

2 Chinese among 4 held for running instant loan app

Chennai, Jan 2 PTI Two Chinese and as many Indian nationals have been arrested for allegedly operating instant loan apps, police said on Saturday. Investigation, based on a complaint here, revealed the prime accused to be operating from Chi...

Mumbai City reclaim top spot with 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters

Mumbai City FC reclaimed the top spot in the Indian Super League following a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC at the GMC Stadium here on Saturday. First-half goals from Adam Le Fondre 3rd minute and Hugo Boumous 11th ensured full points for ...

COVID: 29 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Saturday reported 29 fresh coronavirus cases and one death, taking the infection count to 19,865, according to a medical bulletin. The death of an 83-year-old man pushed the toll to 319.There are 320 active cases as of now. A ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021