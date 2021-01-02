Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Eagles S Mills put on COVID list, will miss finale

The Philadelphia Eagles put Jalen Mills on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ending the safety's season. It's unclear if Mills tested positive or came into close contact with someone who did. Mills, who becomes a free agent after the season, will miss the Eagles' final game against Washington on Sunday night. NBA roundup: Rockets prevail in Wall's debut

James Harden shook off a sluggish shooting start and took control late, leading the host Houston Rockets to a 122-119 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Harden finished with 33 points and eight assists, and he had a hand in the final 18 points for the Rockets, who won for the first time this season. Kamara fined $5K for wearing Christmas-themed cleats

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara has been fined $5,000 by the NFL for wearing red and green cleats during the Saints' Christmas Day win. Though the league allowed Kamara to wear the cleats for the duration of the game, he was fined for non-conforming footwear. NBA roundup: Beal posts 31 in Wizards' first win

Bradley Beal scored 31 points to lift the Washington Wizards to their first win of the season, 130-109 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Minneapolis. Beal became the first player in franchise history to start a season with at least 25 points in the team's first six games. Browns cleared to practice after no new positive COVID-19 results

The Cleveland Browns said they have been given the green light by the NFL to return to practice on Friday ahead of their pivotal regular-season finale after having no new positive COVID-19 test results. The Browns, who can clinch their first playoff berth in 17 years with a win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, shut down their practice facility on Thursday and for part of Wednesday after a number of positive results. Pope calls Maradona a fragile poet; decries doping cheats

Pope Francis has hailed fellow Argentine Diego Maradona as a "poet" on the pitch, but also acknowledged his frailty away from the sport. In a wide-ranging interview with Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport published on Saturday, Francis recalled his own days playing soccer as a child with a ball made of rags and laid bare his scorn for doping cheats. NHL planning two outdoor games at Lake Tahoe - report

The National Hockey League (NHL) is planning to have two regular season outdoor games without fans at Lake Tahoe in Nevada, according to multiple reports on Friday. The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 20 followed by a Feb. 21 clash between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers at the picturesque Edgewood Tahoe Resort, the reports said.