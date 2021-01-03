Sri Lanka bats, makes 4 changes in 2nd test vs South Africa

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final test against South Africa on Sunday and was forced into four changes as it seeks to level the series. Sri Lanka was missing batsman Dinesh Chandimal, allrounder Dhananjaya de Silva and fast bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara, who were all injured in Sri Lanka's innings and 45-run loss in the first match.

Lahiru Thirimanne, Minod Bhanuka, Dusmantha Chameera and Asitha Fernando came in to the team at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, with batsman Bhanuka and fast bowler Fernando making their test debuts. South Africa selected an unchanged team as it looks to seal the two-test series. That meant no place for fit-again fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who is being saved for upcoming series against Pakistan and Australia.

That means Lutho Sipamla retained his place in the team after taking six wickets on debut in the first test. Lineups: South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando.