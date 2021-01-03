Left Menu
Development News Edition

Injury-hit Sri Lanka crashes to 157 all out in 2nd test

South Africas fast bowlers ploughed through the Sri Lankan order in just 40.3 overs at the Wanderers after Sri Lanka chose to bat first, with Anrich Nortje taking 6-56 and Wiaan Mulder 3-25.Opener Kusal Perera hit a flamboyant 60 from 67 balls and with him playing fluently, Sri Lanka made a promising start to reach 71-1 after 20 overs.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-01-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 19:09 IST
Injury-hit Sri Lanka crashes to 157 all out in 2nd test

Injury-hit Sri Lanka crashed to 157 all out midway through the first day of the second test in South Africa on Sunday to find no respite after losing the series opener and also a string of players to injury. South Africa's fast bowlers ploughed through the Sri Lankan order in just 40.3 overs at the Wanderers after Sri Lanka chose to bat first, with Anrich Nortje taking 6-56 and Wiaan Mulder 3-25.

Opener Kusal Perera hit a flamboyant 60 from 67 balls and with him playing fluently, Sri Lanka made a promising start to reach 71-1 after 20 overs. But the picture change completely when Perera prodded outside off stump and sent an edge to Aiden Markram in the slips to be the first of three wickets for Mulder in the space of two overs just before lunch.

Suddenly, Sri Lanka was 84-5 at lunch and then all out after just 16.3 overs of the second session. South Africa reached 22-0 at tea in its first-innings reply.

The 22-year-old Mulder, playing at his home ground, began the Sri Lankan slide by removing Perera and Kusal Mendis (0) in the same over and then Lahiru Thirimanne (17) in his next over. His 3-25 was his best return in a test innings. Nortje struck an early blow with a fast delivery that flicked off Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne’s gloves to see him caught behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for two. He also removed debutant Minod Bhanuka to end the morning session.

Nortje cleaned up the tail, too, collecting four of the last five wickets and ending the innings by sending a fast yorker through Asitha Fernando's defenses to knock out the middle stump. Nortje also finished with career-best figures.

Sri Lanka had four players ruled out at the Wanderers with injuries picked up in the visitors' big innings and 45-run loss in the first test. That forced Sri Lanka to give debuts to batsman Bhanuka and fast bowler Fernando. South Africa selected an unchanged team as it looks to seal the two-test series. That meant no place for fit-again fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who was available but is being saved for upcoming series against Pakistan and Australia.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope criticises people going on holiday to flee COVID lockdowns

Pope Francis condemned on Sunday people who had gone abroad on holiday to escape coronavirus lockdowns, saying they needed to show greater awareness of the suffering of others.Speaking after his weekly noon blessing, Francis said he had rea...

India moved from power deficit to surplus under Modi govt: Union minister

Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said India has become power surplus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past six years and is also witnessing the highest growth rate in renewable energy in the world. There is no...

AP faces debt burden of Rs 3.73 lakh cr: CAG

The Andhra Pradesh governments gross debt burden has increased to Rs 3,73,140 crore by the end of November 2020. CAGs latest accounts revealed that from April to November 2020 alone Rs 73,811.85 crore was borrowed from different sources as ...

Centre to provide liberal funding to make J&K power-surplus region: Union minister

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is a challenge as far as providing round-the-clock electricity to consumers is concerned, Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said the Centre would spend liberally to tap the immense potential of the Union Terr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021