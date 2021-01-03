Left Menu
SLC employee tests COVID-19 positive

In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket will continue to conduct its normal operations with the most essential staff present at the office, while the rest will work from home, it said..

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 03-01-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 21:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An employee of Sri Lanka Cricket has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated with immediate effect, the sports body said on Sunday. The SLC also took steps to immediately isolate the direct contacts of the infected employee and has carried out PCR tests of the same during the day.

''The group was also subjected to Antigen tests, and the results have shown negative,'' SLC said in a press release. The infected employee was found to be positive for coronavirus, following a PCR test carried out on Saturday.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket will continue to conduct its normal operations with the most essential staff present at the office, while the rest will work from home, it said..

