NBA-Clippers staffers in quarantine under COVID-19 protocols

A number of staff members for the Los Angeles Clippers are in quarantine in accordance with National Basketball Association (NBA) COVID-19 protocols, the team said on Sunday. "Under the NBA’s health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, a number of our staff members are currently in quarantine," a Clippers spokesman said in a written statement.

Updated: 04-01-2021 03:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A number of staff members for the Los Angeles Clippers are in quarantine in accordance with National Basketball Association (NBA) COVID-19 protocols, the team said on Sunday. Seven support staff were being held in Salt Lake City, Utah, without the players or coaches, according to ESPN https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/30644380/la-clippers-staff-members-quarantine-new-year-eve-event-sources-say, which first reported that the quarantine was enforced after a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing related to a group meal on New Year's Eve.

The Clippers were defeated by the Utah Jazz on Friday 106-100 and were next slated to play Sunday against the Suns in Phoenix. "Under the NBA's health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, a number of our staff members are currently in quarantine," a Clippers spokesman said in a written statement. "We do however have enough support with the team for tonight's game in Phoenix."

The NBA said last week that of the 495 players who were tested between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30, none came back positive for the novel coronavirus, which has ravaged the United States with more than 20 million people infected across the country.

