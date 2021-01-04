Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand 145-3 at tea on day 2, 2nd test against Pakistan

Even Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain who has had scores of 251 and 129 in his last two innings, was hard-pressed to accelerate the scoring.New Zealand added 79 runs for the loss of Ross Taylors wicket in the second session and was 145-3 at tea.

PTI | Christchurch | Updated: 04-01-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 09:13 IST
New Zealand 145-3 at tea on day 2, 2nd test against Pakistan

Pakistan’s accurate bowling attack tied down New Zealand between lunch and tea Monday on the second day of the second cricket test. Even Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain who has had scores of 251 and 129 in his last two innings, was hard-pressed to accelerate the scoring.

New Zealand added 79 runs for the loss of Ross Taylor’s wicket in the second session and was 145-3 at tea. Williamson had scored 40 in 149 minutes, Henry Nicholls scored 25 in 101 minutes and their 50 partnership spanned 105 deliveries. A little flourish which brought three boundaries in the last three overs before tea bumped the run rate up to 2.8.

The first hour of the middle session produced only 30 runs from 14 overs as Taylor fell for 12 to the bowling of Mohammad Abbas and Williamson and Nicholls worked to staunch the fall of wickets. New Zealand also lost the wickets of Tom Blundell and Tom Latham in the half hour before lunch after the pair had shared a 52-run opening stand. Taylor’s dismissal left New Zealand 71-3 and under pressure as it replied to Pakistan’s first innings of 297.

Nicholls also seemed to have fallen soon after lunch. When he was 3 and New Zealand was 74-3, Nicholls edged a ball from Shaheen Afridi to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. Nicholls was walking when the television umpire called the front foot no ball by Afridi, which gave the New Zealander a very fortunate reprieve.

Naseem Shah later beat Nicholls with a yorker angled into the batsman which passed under the bat and grazed the off stump on the way to Rizwan. The incidents were reminiscent of the start of Nicholl’s innings in the second test against the West Indies this summer when he was dropped three times on the way to 50 but went on the make 174, a career-best score.

Even Williamson, imperious in recent winnings, found batting difficult. The Pakistan bowlers, especially Afridi, generated pace and hit a relentlessly testing line. They stifled the back foot shots Nicholls and Williamson enjoy and worked on a full length outside off stump which made driving perilous. Pakistan kept in two gullies at times to Williamson, who was aware of the danger and curbed his shot making outside off stump.

The pitch at Hagley Park mostly has retained its pace from the first day and the batsmen have been wary of any movement away from the bat. AP BS BS BS.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jazz set season-high for 3-pointers, beat Spurs 130-109

The Utah Jazz are not getting too excited over their most productive outing of the season. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points and the Jazz made a season-high 21 3-pointers to beat the San Antonio Spurs 130-109 on Sunday night.We need to cont...

Australia's most populous state reports zero COVID cases, urges thousands to get tested

Australias most populous state New South Wales NSW on Monday reported zero local coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly three weeks, as Sydney battled multiple outbreaks and authorities urged tens of thousands of people to get teste...

ISL 7: ATKMB were superior in second-half against NEUFC, says Habas

After defeating NorthEast United on Sunday in the Indian Super League ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas said that his side was superior in the second half of the game. ATK Mohun Bagans Roy Krishna was awarded the Man of the Match awa...

Zimbabwe Cricket suspends all cricket activities due to rising COVID-19 cases

Zimbabwe Cricket ZC has temporarily suspended all cricket activities in the country in the wake of new lockdown restrictions announced by the government due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. According to ESPNcricinfo report, in fact, all sportin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021