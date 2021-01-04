Left Menu
'It's easy to judge others': Guardiola defends Mendy

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended Benjamin Mendy after the defender was caught breaking coronavirus protocols.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-01-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 09:14 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended Benjamin Mendy after the defender was caught breaking coronavirus protocols. Mendy had broken the UK government's guidelines by mixing households during New Year's Eve party on December 31. Guardiola, however, defended Mendy after his side defeated Chelsea 3-1 on Sunday (local time).

He had good intentions with the heart that he has, but he has to understand some things. He invited two or three people on New Year's Eve, they all tested negative, but they were at his house. I would like to know how many people had five or six people at home on New Year's Eve, I'm pretty sure many, Guardiola said. "Normally in society, we judge the other one, it would be better if we judge ourselves. I'm pretty sure Benjamin will improve on that and next time he will be more careful. He broke the rules, I'm not justifying it, he cannot do it. But don't give lessons to the other ones, don't put examples from the players for society. We all have to do what we have to do," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"Of course it was not correct what he has done, but don't judge him too much, if we look at what we have done New Year's Eve, many, many people have maybe done the same. It's easy to judge others," he added. Guardiola had named Mendy to his matchday squad on Sunday as City defeated Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. The manager also added that he never considered leaving Mendy out of his squad for the match against Chelsea.

"He's part of the group, he's one of the good guys, he's beloved in our group, he was one of the most active players in the stands. He's a special guy for all of us and he has an incredible heart," said Guardiola. Manchester City is currently placed at the fifth spot in Premier League standings with 29 points from 15 matches. The side will next take on Manchester United in the semi-finals of Carabao Cup on Wednesday. (ANI)

