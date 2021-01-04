Left Menu
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points and the Jazz made a season-high 21 3-pointers to beat the San Antonio Spurs 130-109 on Sunday night.We need to continue to play well, Jazz coach Quinn Snyder said.

PTI | Sanantonio | Updated: 04-01-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 09:26 IST
Jazz set season-high for 3-pointers, beat Spurs 130-109

The Utah Jazz are not getting too excited over their most productive outing of the season. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points and the Jazz made a season-high 21 3-pointers to beat the San Antonio Spurs 130-109 on Sunday night.

“We need to continue to play well,” Jazz coach Quinn Snyder said. It was the Jazz’s largest margin of victory and their third win in four games.

Utah’s previous season-highs for 3-pointers and margin of victory came against Portland in their season opener on Dec. 23. The Jazz were 19 for 50 on 3s in a 120-100 victory against the Trail Blazers. Utah followed that outing with a 111-106 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 26.

San Antonio suffered its fourth straight loss as well as its largest margin of defeat. “They hit shots, they’re a great team that moves the ball,” said Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, who had a team-high 22 points.

The Spurs were without starters LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White and their absence was felt. White is out indefinitely after stubbing the left toe he had offseason surgery on during his season debut Friday in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. “I don’t think we were as physical or aggressive,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said.

Donovan Mitchell had 22 points and nine assists in 29 minutes as the Jazz sat their starters for half of the fourth quarter. Royce O’Neale added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Utah was 21 for 41 on 3-pointers compared to 6 for 19 by San Antonio. Bogdanovic was 6 for 7 on 3-pointers.

“I thought our decision making in pick and roll as far as when to get off early and when to drive it was good,” Snyder said. “When you do that, all of a sudden, good things happen.” Bogdanovic’s 3 with 7:35 remaining in the second quarter gave Utah a 50-29 lead, capping a 15-4 run. It was part of a 34-17 run that began seven minutes into the opening quarter. “We are making the right passes and the right plays to get the 3s,” Mitchell said.

It marked the third game San Antonio has trailed by 15 points or more this season and the fifth time in six games the Spurs trailed by double digits. San Antonio responded with an 18-6 run to cut the deficit to 56-47 following DeMar DeRozan’s pull-up jumper with 4:08 left in the first half.

But the Jazz responded with a flurry of 3s as they had throughout the game, to regain command. DeRozan finished with 19 points. AP BS BS

