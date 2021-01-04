Left Menu
Don't know whether Liverpool will sign centre-backs: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he does not know whether the club will be looking to sign a centre-back during the transfer window, despite their injury concerns.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:03 IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he does not know whether the club will be looking to sign a centre-back during the transfer window, despite their injury concerns. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out with long-term knee injuries and Joel Matip is recovering from an adductor problem and as a result, Liverpool is without their three recognised defenders.

Midfielder Fabinho has been filling in for these injury concerns while 19-year-old Rhys Williams made his Premier League debut against Tottenham in December last year. "We have solutions in the squad obviously but we struggled still with injuries. For most of the time with centre-half position, it can happen like this -- when it starts, it does not stop. We have solutions with the squad but if we can do something in the window, I don't know. It is like that," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"It is a very difficult transfer window, as you can imagine. Not all of the clubs have real money. Just doing something makes no sense. Doing the right thing makes sense. So far, we have really liked what we have done," he added. Liverpool is currently at the top of Premier League 2020-21 standings with 33 points from 16 matches.

The side will next take on Southampton later on Monday in the Premier League and if the side wins the clash, it can gain a 3-point advantage at the top. (ANI)

