Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FC Tokyo win Japan's Levain Cup after two-month coronavirus delay

It is the third time FC Tokyo have won the Levain Cup, their last victory coming in 2009. The match took place at the National Stadium exactly 200 days before the venue is due to host the opening ceremony of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:56 IST
Soccer-FC Tokyo win Japan's Levain Cup after two-month coronavirus delay

Brazilians Leandro and Adailton fired FC Tokyo to a 2-1 victory over Kashiwa Reysol in the final of the Levain Cup on Monday in front of more than 24,000 fans at Tokyo's National Stadium.

The final was due to take place in November but was postponed for two months after Kashiwa reported 13 positive COVID-19 tests among players and team staff just days before the match. The Japanese capital announced a further 884 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as it considered imposing a new state of emergency, yet 24,219 supporters were allowed to attend the final at the 68,000 capacity National Stadium built for the Olympic Games.

Supporters were treated to a superb opening goal after 16 minutes as Tokyo forward Leandro raced down the left flank, skipped past several Kashiwa defenders and scored with a neat finish. Kashiwa were allowed back into the match seconds before halftime, when Tokyo goalkeeper Go Hatano failed to deal with a corner and Yusuke Segawa pounced to equalise.

Tokyo provided much of the attacking threat in the second half and were rewarded with an instinctive prodded winner from substitute Adailton on 74 minutes. It is the third time FC Tokyo have won the Levain Cup, their last victory coming in 2009.

The match took place at the National Stadium exactly 200 days before the venue is due to host the opening ceremony of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics. The organisers took the unprecedented step of postponing the Olympics last year because of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has declared he will host the Olympics "at any cost" and his government is pressing ahead with preparations.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biker Couple Completes 28 States and 6 UTs in 24 Days

Every bikers dream is to explore the world on a motorcycle where they get to witness the changing landscapes, culture and meet new people thereby fuelling their dreams of travel and passion for riding. Sameera Dahiya and Praveen, from Banga...

Shakib returns as Bangladesh name preliminary squads for WI series

Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB on Monday announced the preliminary squad for the upcoming ODI and Test series against West Indies. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in both sides, marking his return to the national team after the ...

Shakib returns as Bangladesh name preliminary squads for WI series

Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB on Monday announced the preliminary squad for the upcoming ODI and Test series against West Indies. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in both sides, marking his return to the national team after the ...

Bilbao parts ways with coach Gaizka Garitano

Gaizka Garitano is out as coach of Athletic Bilbao after two years in charge, the Spanish club said. Bilbao announced Garitanos departure following the teams 1-0 win over Elche on Sunday that left it in the middle of the La Liga standings. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021