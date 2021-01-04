Left Menu
Development News Edition

The next 200 days is going to be most important period of our lives: Manpreet Singh

With only 200 days to go for the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year, the Indian men and women's hockey team captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal believe this will be the most crucial time of their lives. They cautioned the players to not let external factors affect their goal of achieving success.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 14:03 IST
The next 200 days is going to be most important period of our lives: Manpreet Singh
Indian men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh (Photo/ Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

With only 200 days to go for the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year, the Indian men and women's hockey team captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal believe this will be the most crucial time of their lives. They cautioned the players to not let external factors affect their goal of achieving success. Putting things into perspective, Manpreet in a Hockey India release said, "The biggest learning from last year was to not let external factors affect our goal. There could be many uncertainties but we need to only worry about what's within our control and that is to work towards being our best. There could be several challenges leading up to the Olympic Games this year and we need to be mentally prepared for it."

He further stated that in the next 200 days, every single player in the core group should focus on giving his 100 per cent. "The next 200 days is going to be the most important period of our lives. Each one of us have to give our 100 per cent in training and in the competition if we want to see ourselves make the Indian Team for Tokyo," the midfielder stated.

Reflecting Manpreet's views, Rani too agreed that the next few months the players will need to up their game in all aspects. "In the previous national camp which lasted over four months, we have really worked hard to reach the level we were previously at. In the next few months, our focus will be on improving further in all aspects of the game. Our competitions this year will show us where we stand and what needs to be improved. From here on, each one of us have to work on being the best," stated the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee.

She further stated that players should not take their place in the team for granted and they will have to showcase that they are indeed the best to make the cut. "Everyone including myself cannot take our place in the team for guaranteed and we need to prove in every session and every game why we are worthy of our place in the team. We have a very good set of youngsters coming up and I am sure they will be pushing us to earn a spot. I look forward to good competition within the team as it brings out the best in us. Another thing we need to focus on is our mental fitness and also take care of our bodies in the lead up to the Games to avoid any injuries," Rani said. (ANI)

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biker Couple Completes 28 States and 6 UTs in 24 Days

Every bikers dream is to explore the world on a motorcycle where they get to witness the changing landscapes, culture and meet new people thereby fuelling their dreams of travel and passion for riding. Sameera Dahiya and Praveen, from Banga...

Shakib returns as Bangladesh name preliminary squads for WI series

Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB on Monday announced the preliminary squad for the upcoming ODI and Test series against West Indies. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in both sides, marking his return to the national team after the ...

Shakib returns as Bangladesh name preliminary squads for WI series

Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB on Monday announced the preliminary squad for the upcoming ODI and Test series against West Indies. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in both sides, marking his return to the national team after the ...

Bilbao parts ways with coach Gaizka Garitano

Gaizka Garitano is out as coach of Athletic Bilbao after two years in charge, the Spanish club said. Bilbao announced Garitanos departure following the teams 1-0 win over Elche on Sunday that left it in the middle of the La Liga standings. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021