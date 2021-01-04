The next 200 days is going to be most important period of our lives: Manpreet Singh

With only 200 days to go for the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year, the Indian men and women's hockey team captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal believe this will be the most crucial time of their lives. They cautioned the players to not let external factors affect their goal of achieving success. Putting things into perspective, Manpreet in a Hockey India release said, "The biggest learning from last year was to not let external factors affect our goal. There could be many uncertainties but we need to only worry about what's within our control and that is to work towards being our best. There could be several challenges leading up to the Olympic Games this year and we need to be mentally prepared for it."

He further stated that in the next 200 days, every single player in the core group should focus on giving his 100 per cent. "The next 200 days is going to be the most important period of our lives. Each one of us have to give our 100 per cent in training and in the competition if we want to see ourselves make the Indian Team for Tokyo," the midfielder stated.

Reflecting Manpreet's views, Rani too agreed that the next few months the players will need to up their game in all aspects. "In the previous national camp which lasted over four months, we have really worked hard to reach the level we were previously at. In the next few months, our focus will be on improving further in all aspects of the game. Our competitions this year will show us where we stand and what needs to be improved. From here on, each one of us have to work on being the best," stated the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee.

She further stated that players should not take their place in the team for granted and they will have to showcase that they are indeed the best to make the cut. "Everyone including myself cannot take our place in the team for guaranteed and we need to prove in every session and every game why we are worthy of our place in the team. We have a very good set of youngsters coming up and I am sure they will be pushing us to earn a spot. I look forward to good competition within the team as it brings out the best in us. Another thing we need to focus on is our mental fitness and also take care of our bodies in the lead up to the Games to avoid any injuries," Rani said. (ANI)