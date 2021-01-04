Left Menu
Angioplasty on Ganguly's two other coronary blockages will be done at 'immediate later stage': Hospital

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is stable and the angioplasty on the two other coronary blockages will be done at an 'immediate later stage', the nine-member medical board of the Woodlands Hospital said on Monday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-01-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 14:30 IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is stable and the angioplasty on the two other coronary blockages will be done at an 'immediate later stage', the nine-member medical board of the Woodlands Hospital said on Monday. "The medical records and clinical condition of Sourav Ganguly were reviewed by the board members. The unanimous decision was that an appropriate timely excellent treatment of primary PTCA with revascularisation of RCA was rendered during the acute heart attack stage," the hospital said in the latest medical bulletin.

"The discussion was also on the two other coronary blockages viz LAD and OM2 need to be treated by angioplasty in this admission vis a vis doing it at an immediate later stage," the hospital added. "The consensus of the board was that deferring the angioplasty for now is deemed to be a safer option since Ganguly is stable, without any chest pain and is on optimal medical management."

The hospital said that the doctors are keeping "constant vigil" on Ganguly's health situation and appropriate measures will be taken from time to time. "Treating doctors will be keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures daily at home once discharged," the hospital said.

The 48-year-old former skipper was hospitalised at 1 pm on Saturday with "chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him. He was tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, whose result turned out to be negative.

The family members were present during the board meeting and were explained about the disease process and further therapeutic plan. (ANI)

