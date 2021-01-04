Cricket-Shakib back in Bangladesh fold, Mashrafe out of ODI mix

Left Menu
All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to Bangladesh's preliminary squads for the upcoming home series against West Indies after serving a one-year ban but former captain Mashrafe Mortaza has been left out of the ODI mix.

Updated: 04-01-2021 16:29 IST
All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to Bangladesh's preliminary squads for the upcoming home series against West Indies after serving a one-year ban but former captain Mashrafe Mortaza has been left out of the ODI mix. Shakib, 33, had been slapped with the ban last year for failing to report corrupt approaches but was recalled in both the test and one-day squads on Monday for Bangladesh's first international series since March.

Beginning on Jan. 20, Bangladesh will play three ODIs against West Indies followed by two tests next month. Mashrafe's omission comes at a time when speculation is rife about the future of Bangladesh's longest-serving captain.

"We respect him, he has done a lot for the country," chief selector Minhajul Abedin said of the 37-year-old bowler. "I have spoken to him in detail, so there's not going to be any misunderstanding. It was a tough decision but we have to consider the reality, and keep looking forward."

