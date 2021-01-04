Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Have our plans ready for Rahane, warns Lyon

Ajinkya Rahane has been a hard nut to crack for Australia, but spinner Nathan Lyon has a new set of plans for the India skipper in the upcoming third Test in Sydney.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 04-01-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:49 IST
Ind vs Aus: Have our plans ready for Rahane, warns Lyon
India batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Image: ICC's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ajinkya Rahane has been a hard nut to crack for Australia, but spinner Nathan Lyon has a new set of plans for the India skipper in the upcoming third Test in Sydney. India folded up for 36 in the second innings of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval to hand Australia the first Test, but the Rahane-led side came out all guns blazing and won the second Test at the MCG in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammad Shami.

Rahane had stepped up on the occasion as he played a match-winning knock of 112 in the first innings and then hit the winning runs in the second essay to hand India a memorable Boxing Day Test win. In the ongoing Test series, Lyon has failed to keep a check on Rahane, but the spinner has now churned out his plans for the remaining two Test.

"I think Rahane played me extremely well in Melbourne so I know I have already come up with a couple of different plans for him and a few different guys, so I am looking forward to putting them in place," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Lyon as saying. Lyon was impressed with Rahane's composure and praised the "calm and collected batter" for standing up as a leader in Kohli's absence.

"He is, obviously, a world-class batter which, obviously, helps with everything. I think his patience that he shows out in the crease, he doesn't seem to get flustered too much," said Lyon. "He doesn't buy into any sledging or any conversation out there in the middle. He is a pretty calm and collected batter. He is standing up [as a leader] at the moment so I know we will have our plans ready to, hopefully, combat him come the SCG Test," he added.

Earlier, Team India players rounded off what was one of the toughest weekends for them on Australian soil on this tour by testing negative for the coronavirus with results coming in on Monday morning. The third Test between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting from January 7. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India launches 40th scientific expedition to Antarctica

India today launched the 40th scientific expedition to Antarctica. This Indian expedition marks four decades of countrys scientific endeavour to the southern white continent. The 40th expedition journey will be flagged off from Goa on Janua...

IIT Delhi, Ayurveda institute to develop herbal wound dressing, fumigation device for wound healing

The Indian Institute of Technology IIT here and the All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA have joined hands to work on seven collaborative projects including development of herbal wound dressing, a fumigation device for aiding wound healing ...

Allocation for rly projects reduced drastically: TMC leader

The TMC on Monday accused the railways of drastically reducing allocation for several central government projects in West Bengal, and sought to know if the ministry was shirking its social responsibilities. Senior TMC leader and West Bengal...

Tata Motors shares gain over 2 pc after December sales data

Shares of Tata Motors on Monday gained over 2 per cent after the firm reported a 21 per cent increase in total vehicle sales in the domestic market in December. The stock closed the day with a gain of 2.55 per cent at Rs 191.20 on the BSE. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021