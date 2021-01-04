Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAB president requests BCCI to release balance amount for Eden Gardens' indoor facility

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya on Monday requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal to release the balance amounts due under the apex body's infrastructure subsidy scheme for the indoor facility of Eden Gardens here.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:43 IST
CAB president requests BCCI to release balance amount for Eden Gardens' indoor facility
CAB president Avishek Dalmiya with Jay Shah and Arun Dhumal (Image: CABCricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya on Monday requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal to release the balance amounts due under the apex body's infrastructure subsidy scheme for the indoor facility of Eden Gardens here. "BCCI Hony Secretary @JayShah & BCCI Hony Treasurer #ArunDhumal visited the indoor facility at #EdenGardens. CAB President #AvishekDalmiya requested them to release the balance amounts due to #CAB under #BCCI Infrastructure Subsidy Scheme for the indoor facility," CABCricket wrote on Twitter.

Last week, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the CAB president. Ganguly also spoke with Bengal coach Arun Lal about the team's preparations and interacted with the cricketers. Other office-bearers of CAB including secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das were also present at the stadium.

Earlier, former India batsman VVS Laxman said that Bengal is in "great touch" and they are prepared for the shortest format competition. "I think the Bengal players are really well prepared. I was very happy the way the batsmen were hitting the ball, I think the Bengal T20 Challenge which was highly competitive helped them to be in good touch, good rhythm at the start of the camp. All of them are looking in great touch, I just hope that they convert this form into consistent performances, play match-winning knocks and win the tournament for Bengal," Laxman was quoted as saying in a CAB release.

"I do not think captaincy will affect Abhimanyu Easwaran's performances at all. I believe with additional responsibility in fact much better. That's what he has been doing for Bengal for so many years, he's been a prolific run-getter. He performed not only for Bengal but also in the opportunities he got for India A he has done exceedingly well. That's why I don't think the extra responsibility of leading this side will affect his batting," he had added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ED files prosecution complaint against former IAS under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate ED has filed a prosecution complaint against former IAS and his brothers in a case relating to corruption, cheating and forgery. ED has filed a prosecution complaint against Babu Lal Agrawal former IAS, his broth...

Mamata criticises BJP for abolishing Planning Commission

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for abolishing the Planning Commission conceptualised by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government would come up with a simi...

HDFC's individual loan disbursements rise 26 pc in Dec quarter

Mortgage firm HDFC Ltd on Monday said its disbursements in the individual loan category have grown by 26 per cent during the third quarter ended December 2020. The individual loan business continued to see improvements during the December q...

France's new COVID cases sharply down, hospitalisations up again

The French health ministry reported 4,022 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, a figure three times lower as Sundays 12,489 but higher than last Mondays 2,960 and the number of people hospitalised for the disease was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021