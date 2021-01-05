Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: KL Rahul ruled out of remaining two Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday confirmed that batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 05-01-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 09:41 IST
Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday confirmed that batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia. The decision has been taken after Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the team's practice session on Saturday.

"The wicket-keeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength," said the BCCI in an official release. Rahul will now return to India and he will head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury.

The four-match series between India and Australia currently stands levelled at 1-1 and the third Test is slated to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. Both the Indian and Australian lineups moved to Sydney on January 4. On January 2 and 3, the teams had trained in Melbourne only.

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Test Series between India and Australia will be telecast Live and Exclusive on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Ten 1 channels from January 7, from 5.00 am onwards. India had levelled the four-match series against Australia after securing an eight-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test.

Earlier, T Natarajan was added to the Test squad for the remaining two Test matches against Australia. The left-arm pacer replaced Umesh Yadav, who sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Team India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.

