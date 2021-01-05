Left Menu
ISL 7: Real bad performance from my team, says Chennaiyin coach Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo lamented the poor performance of his side in the Indian Super League (ISL) against Hyderabad Fc and he termed the outing as "really bad".

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 05-01-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 10:39 IST
Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo lamented the poor performance of his side in the Indian Super League (ISL) against Hyderabad Fc and he termed the outing as "really bad". Hyderabad FC returned to winning ways as they registered a thumping 4-1 victory against Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium here on Monday. Joel Chianese (50'), Halicharan Narzary (53', 79') and Joao Victor (74') were on the scoresheet for Hyderabad while Anirudh Thapa (67') scored the only goal for Chennaiyin, who suffered their first-ever defeat against the Nizams.

"This was a very bad performance from my team. This was not because we lost but because I don't see creativity. I don't see the chances. We weren't in the pitch. We have to do plenty more. We lost possession in the midfield and that cost us the defeat. We cannot just go and hide in shadow from Rafa because now he is out. He is definitely a very important player for us. But we have so many other players. Our offensive game was very poor," said Laszlo during the post-match press conference. Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was in the thick of the action from the offset. He saved plenty of chances but that not prove enough for his side. Laszlo, however, backed his goalkeeper after a 1-4 drubbing.

"From the beginning, we were not in the game. In the first 10 minutes, it could have been 1-0 or 2-0. We did not pay enough attention. I think the biggest problem in the second-half is that after 1-0, everyone lost confidence. We have to work on this. We have to stop this," said Laszlo. Chennaiyin FC is currently at the eighth position in the ISL points table with 10 points from nine matches.

The side will next take on Odisha FC on Sunday. (ANI)

