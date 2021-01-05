Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gregg Clark appointed Indian men's hockey team's analytical coach

Hockey India on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Olympian Gregg Clark as the new analytical coach of the Indian men's hockey team until the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 12:24 IST
Gregg Clark appointed Indian men's hockey team's analytical coach
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Olympian Gregg Clark as the new analytical coach of the Indian men's hockey team until the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8. The South African who was formerly associated with the Canadian men's hockey team as assistant coach between 2017-2020 is scheduled to join the national coaching camp in early January.

Clark in his 11-year long career as a hockey player for the South African national team has 250 international caps and has appeared in two World Cups ('94 - Sydney and '02 - Kuala Lumpur), two Commonwealth Games ('98 - Kuala Lumpur and '02 - Manchester) and two Olympic Games ('96 - Atlanta and '04 - Athens). Clark comes to India with over 13 years of coaching experience and his first big assignment came as head coach in 2007 when he took charge of the South African team and worked with them from 2007-2013.

Clark has also participated as a coach at a number of major international tournaments including the Olympic Games in Beijing and London, FIH World Cup 2010, and Commonwealth Games 2010 in New Delhi. Clark also coached the Indian junior men's hockey team in 2013-2014 where the colts won the coveted Sultan of Johor Cup and also participated at the 2013 FIH Junior World Cup in New Delhi. Welcoming Clark to the Indian team, chief coach Graham Reid said, "I am looking forward to welcoming Gregg Clark as a new member of our coaching staff. He brings with him a swath of experience including 250 caps for South Africa, 4 Olympic Games, 4 World Cups, 3 CWG, and countless FIH tournaments. Gregg has also worked with a number of our athletes before, meaning he can hit the ground running. He begins in the New Year. He will be an excellent addition to our team."

Expressing his eagerness to join the Indian camp, Clark said: "Having worked with Hockey India earlier, I understand the setup and their professionalism. Most of the players I coached in the junior team back in 2013 are now in the senior group and have come of age as players. It has been very exciting to watch this team grow over the past couple of years. They have a lot of potential to do very well in 2021 and for a number of years in the future."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Camouflage your Shelves with Hafele's Blum Pull-out Shelf Lock

Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaNewsVoirWe are always on the lookout for an organised home where we do not prefer a cluttered living room, bedroom or kitchen. We tend to build shelves that will be used extensively, for reorganising or stacking h...

A final EPA rollback under Trump curbs use of health studies

The Environmental Protection Agency has completed one of its last major rollbacks under the Trump administration, changing how it considers evidence of harm from pollutants in a way that opponents say could cripple future public-health regu...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm. LGD5 SC-LD CENTRAL VISTA SC paves way for Central Vista Project in majority verdict New Delhi The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the decks for the ambitious Central Vista Project, which covers a t...

Man dies, another injured in Delhi road mishap

A 26-year-old man lost his life and one person was injured near Punjabi Bagh flyover in an accident on Monday. The exact cause of the accident is still unknown. According to the police, it received the information regarding an accident at 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021