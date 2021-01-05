Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: McGrath Foundation launches virtual Pink Seats to raise funds during SCG Test

In the lead up to the iconic Pink Test, the McGrath Foundation is calling on Australia to help keep the 'pink' in the Pink Test by buying virtual Pink Seats to help raise $1 million to fund McGrath Breast Care Nurses.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:33 IST
Ind vs Aus: McGrath Foundation launches virtual Pink Seats to raise funds during SCG Test
The third Test between India and Australia is set to begin on January 7 (Photo/ Cricket Australia Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

In the lead up to the iconic Pink Test, the McGrath Foundation is calling on Australia to help keep the 'pink' in the Pink Test by buying virtual Pink Seats to help raise $1 million to fund McGrath Breast Care Nurses. Unveiled on Tuesday, the virtual Pink Seats campaign has been developed in response to a reduced crowd at the SCG. Cricket Australia (CA), in an official release, said that by purchasing virtual Pink Seats, people right across Australia can get involved in the Pink Test no matter where they are, "either at the ground or watching from home."

"With breast cancer now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia1, every virtual Pink Seat sold will help the McGrath Foundation towards the goal of funding seven McGrath Breast Care Nurses, who will support 700 Australian families going through breast cancer," CA said. Glenn McGrath, McGrath Foundation Co-Founder and President, is asking people from across Australia to show their support for people with breast cancer by buying virtual Pink Seats.

"The Pink Test has become a national phenomenon and we always look forward to seeing people pinking up with our bandanas to help bathe the SCG in pink as a symbolic show of support for those experiencing breast cancer and raising much-needed funds for the McGrath Foundation. But the reality is the Pink Test will look a little bit different this year. There will be less people in the crowd and sadly, we won't have our much-loved volunteers on the ground collecting donations," McGrath said in a statement. "We're hoping people will buy their virtual Pink Seats to show their support because pink is more than just a colour -- it's the energy, the hope and the support that comes from going pink that makes a difference to people with breast cancer. By buying virtual Pink Seats, not only will you be helping to keep the 'pink' in the Pink Test, you'll also be showing your support for those families experiencing breast cancer. It's a simple, easy way everyone can get involved, whether they're at the SCG or watching from home," he added.

Recognised as one of the biggest charitable sporting events in the world over the last 13 years, the Pink Test partnership between the McGrath Foundation, Cricket Australia and the SCG Trust symbolises the best in the sport coming together to make a difference to those living with breast cancer. Holly Masters, McGrath Foundation CEO, reiterated the important work of McGrath Breast Care Nurses and why the Pink Test remains a critical fundraising opportunity for the McGrath Foundation.

"Many people don't realise it costs us over $14 million per year to fund our network of 154 McGrath Breast Care Nurses, so the money raised from the Pink Test is integral to help us keep providing support to those 55 Australians diagnosed with breast cancer every day. Our McGrath Breast Care Nurses have continued to play a vital role in supporting families experiencing breast cancer in this last year, particularly as they help patients navigate the additional challenges of COVID-19," she said. "We are so grateful for the continued support of the cricket community, Cricket Australia and the SCG and we hope everyone will get involved and help keep the 'pink' in the Pink Test by buying their virtual Pink Seats from pinktest.com.au," Holly added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panel to soon submit report on clinical criteria to prioritise COVID-19 shot receivers: Govt

A expert panel tasked with laying down clinical criteria for deciding people with which comorbidities should be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccination and what papers they would need to submit is likely to give its report in a day or two, the...

Families of 11 Shia Hazara coal miners in Pak refuse to bury bodies until justice delivered

Families of 11 coal miners from the minority Shia Hazara community, who were massacred by the Islamic State terrorists, on Tuesday refused to bury their bodies until the militants are arrested. The families continued their sit-in for the th...

Heavy snowfall: Prompt action by Srinagar admin ensures normal functioning of essential services

The Srinagar administration led by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary acted promptly to clear snow from roads and also ensured normal functioning of hospitals as the Kashmir Valley received heavy snowfall, officials said on Tuesday....

Nigeria: "The government did not pay any money," says Inuwa on Katsina schoolboys rescue

No ransom was paid to rescue the abducted students in Kankara, Katsina, said Katsina State Government Secretary, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, according to a report by Today Ng.Inuwa reportedly said on Tuesday, that the abducted 344 students from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021