Left Menu
Development News Edition

Williamson's a freak, will easily go down as NZ's greatest: Mitchell

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell heaped praise on skipper Kane Williamson saying that the latter is a "freak" and will "easily go down as New Zealand's greatest" player. Mitchell's comments came after the captain scored a double ton to put New Zealand on top against Pakistan in the second Test.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:34 IST
Williamson's a freak, will easily go down as NZ's greatest: Mitchell
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell heaped praise on skipper Kane Williamson saying that the latter is a "freak" and will "easily go down as New Zealand's greatest" player. Mitchell's comments came after the captain scored a double ton to put New Zealand on top against Pakistan in the second Test. Williamson played an innings of 238 as the Kiwis declared their first innings on 659/6 -- a lead of 362 runs on the third day. Mitchell feels Williamson's knock has set them a chance to win the match.

"Obviously Kane's 238 .. that's pretty amazing and he has set us up for a chance to win this Test match. He is a freak, isn't he? He's amazing. He makes the game look so easy at the moment and the way he's going about things, it's cool to see him doing so well," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Mitchell as saying. "For me, I've played against Kane when I was about 14-years-old and now to be playing Test cricket with him as well. He's a very special player and probably will easily go down as New Zealand's greatest," he added.

Williamson's enthralling performance was not the only thing that earned him Mitchell's praise. Mitchell said he is "very grateful" to Williamson for not declaring the innings early and allowing him to reach his maiden Test century. New Zealand was on 599 for 6 at tea but Williamson did not declare the innings and Mitchell made the most of the extra time. He played an unbeaten knock of 102. "It probably hasn't sunk in yet, to be fair, it's pretty surreal at the moment. I was given two overs to start after tea, so I thought after two overs we were off but obviously very grateful for Kane and the coaching staff to allow me to get that milestone," Mitchell said.

"I was swinging pretty hard there at points to try and get there and very grateful for that to happen. I was just happy to go out there and try and be busy and contribute to trying to put a total on for us to try and get 10 wickets," he added. Pakistan had to bat out 11 overs before stumps and Kyle Jamieson sent back Shan Masood (0) to the pavilion. The visitors ended the day on 8/1 -- trailing New Zealand by 354 runs. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panel to soon submit report on clinical criteria to prioritise COVID-19 shot receivers: Govt

A expert panel tasked with laying down clinical criteria for deciding people with which comorbidities should be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccination and what papers they would need to submit is likely to give its report in a day or two, the...

Families of 11 Shia Hazara coal miners in Pak refuse to bury bodies until justice delivered

Families of 11 coal miners from the minority Shia Hazara community, who were massacred by the Islamic State terrorists, on Tuesday refused to bury their bodies until the militants are arrested. The families continued their sit-in for the th...

Heavy snowfall: Prompt action by Srinagar admin ensures normal functioning of essential services

The Srinagar administration led by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary acted promptly to clear snow from roads and also ensured normal functioning of hospitals as the Kashmir Valley received heavy snowfall, officials said on Tuesday....

Nigeria: "The government did not pay any money," says Inuwa on Katsina schoolboys rescue

No ransom was paid to rescue the abducted students in Kankara, Katsina, said Katsina State Government Secretary, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, according to a report by Today Ng.Inuwa reportedly said on Tuesday, that the abducted 344 students from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021