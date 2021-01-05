The following are the top/expected stories at 2110 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and and Mumbai City FC. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD RAHUL Ind-Aus Test series: K L Rahul out with sprained left wrist Sydney, Jan 5 (PTI) India batsman K L Rahul was on Tuesday ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia after sustaining a wrist injury during training in Melbourne, the BCCI said.

SPO-CRI-IND-LANGER Langer lauds disciplined India; says efforts on to resolve Aussie batting woes Sydney, Jan 5 (PTI) The series is level for now but Australia coach Justin Langer on Tuesday said India have been distinctly well-planned and disciplined, especially in bowling, so far even as his side races to address its batting woes ahead of the third Test starting here on Thursday. SPO-CRI-IND-LANGER-WARNER 'Warrior' Warner likely to play, Pukovski set for debut in Sydney: Langer Sydney, Jan 5 (PTI) A 'warrior' that he is, David Warner has done everything to be ready and is likely to compete in the third Test against India, Australia head coach Justin Langer said on Tuesday and assured that lack of four-day cricket for the opener in the last few months is not a concern.

SPO-CRI-NEHRA-SAINI Saini's extra pace makes him a better choice at SCG: Ashish Nehra By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Former India pacer Ashish Nehra believes that Navdeep Saini should be the ''first choice'' for the third fast bowler's slot in the upcoming third Test against Australia because of his extra pace and ability to extract disconcerting bounce. SPO-FOOT-AIFF-ABHISHEK Former India striker Abhishek Yadav appointed as AIFF's first deputy general secretary By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Former India striker Abhishek Yadav has been appointed as the first deputy general secretary of All India Football Federation (AIFF) after the sports body decided to create a new post in its hierarchy.

SPO-CRI-IND-COMBINATION Shardul or Saini big question; Rohit set to replace Mayank in playing XI for 3rd Test Sydney, Jan 5 (PTI) The Indian team management is weighing its options for the third pacer's slot with Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini in contention but Rohit Sharma is certain to replace Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order against Australia in the third Test starting here on Thursday. SPO-CRI-WARNE ''Future captain'' Head needs to work on ''technique deficiency'': Warne Sydney, Jan 5 (PTI) Travis Head could be a future Australia captain but as of now he should be dropped from the side until he works on a ''technique deficiency'', says spin legend Shane Warne.

SPO-CRI-LAXMAN-ROHIT Laxman expects century from Rohit on return New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Australian wickets suit Rohit Sharma's batting style and if he can see off the pacers with the new ball, the Indian vice-captain can conjure a big century in the Sydney Test, reckons former India batsman VVS Laxman. SPO-BAD-IND-SAINA Practice allowed for one hour, no access to physios and trainers: Saina tells BWF Bangkok, Jan 5 (PTI) India's Saina Nehwal on Tuesday lashed out at Badminton World Federation for denying the athletes, among other things, access to trainers and physios ahead of the upcoming tournaments in Thailand and urged BWF to address the issues at the earliest.

SPO-HOCK-IND-CLARK Gregg Clark appointed analytical coach of Indian men's hockey team New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) South African Olympian Gregg Clark has been appointed as the new analytical coach of the Indian men's hockey team till the Tokyo Olympic Games, Hockey India announced on Tuesday. SPO-ISL-SCEB-PREVIEW ISL: East Bengal look to keep revival going, Goa eye third win on trot Vasco, Jan 5 (PTI) Boosted by their first-ever Indian Super League victory, SC East Bengal will look to continue the good form when they take on FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Wednesday.

SPO-WREST-PUNIA-CAMP TOPS sanctions extension of Bajrang Punia's US camp by one month New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Olympic-bound wrestler Bajrang Punia's training stint in the USA has been granted a one-month extension and will now go on till the first week of February, the Sports Authority of India said on Tuesday..