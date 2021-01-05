Left Menu
Getting hands on trophy would be a 'very big step': Solskjaer

Ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final match against Manchester City, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said getting their hands on a trophy would be a "very big step" for his team.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:41 IST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final match against Manchester City, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said getting their hands on a trophy would be a "very big step" for his team. "It's always a good question: how important is it? Then I can answer: very. The next game is always important but a semi-final is always very important and a chance to get to the final and to get your hands on a trophy in the next round," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"For this team it would be a very big step, getting your hands on a trophy. We've developed a lot in the last six months, or 12 months from the last Carabao Cup semi. It's not just learning to win semis, we've also earned the right to feel we can go all the way with our performances. We're confident; we go into the game in form. There are no excuses," he added. In December, both teams played out a goalless draw in the Premier League. Solskjaer said the team is fully focused on the clash against Manchester City and are well prepared for the game.

"You play football to win trophies, to get your hands on trophies. Even though, as soon as you win a trophy you move on to the next one. It gives you the hunger to get more. Of course, the squad is focused and we're ready to give it a go. I think we've prepared well for this game," he said. Manchester United will take on Manchester City on Thursday. (ANI)

