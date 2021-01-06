Soccer-Galaxy name former player Vanney as head coach

Left Menu
LA Galaxy have named their former player Greg Vanney as head coach in the hope he can revitalize the storied MLS franchise, who have missed the playoffs in three of the past four years. "The LA Galaxy are an iconic club with a rich history in Los Angeles, MLS and North American soccer over the last 25 years.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-01-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 01:36 IST
LA Galaxy have named their former player Greg Vanney as head coach in the hope he can revitalize the storied MLS franchise, who have missed the playoffs in three of the past four years. A video posted by the team on Tuesday showed the 46-year-old American, who played for seven years in LA and was twice named in the MLS Best XI, dusting off his old Galaxy jersey before displaying the message "Welcome Home."

Vanney returns to LA after a highly successful run as the head coach of Toronto, who he led to three MLS Cup championship games, winning the trophy in 2017. He takes over from Argentine Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who was fired in October after almost two years in charge.

"I am extremely excited about the opportunity to coach the LA Galaxy," Vanney said. "The LA Galaxy are an iconic club with a rich history in Los Angeles, MLS and North American soccer over the last 25 years. "I am committed to working tirelessly for this club, our fans and Los Angeles to win a championship. I look forward to this new challenge in my career and am eager to get started."

Vanney will have plenty of talented players to work with in LA including Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Jonathan dos Santos, Julian Araujo and Efra Alvarez. The MLS hopes to start the 2021 season in early March.

