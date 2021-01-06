Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. American striker Morgan tests positive for COVID-19

United States international and twice World Cup winner Alex Morgan said on Tuesday she and her family tested positive for COVID-19 over the Christmas holiday and are all recovering well. Morgan, who is married to former Major League Soccer player Servando Carrasco and gave birth to her first child last May, returned to the United States last month after a five-game spell with Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League. Colin Wilson retires from NHL after 11 seasons

Forward Colin Wilson announced his retirement from the NHL after 11 seasons on Tuesday. Wilson, 31, was the No. 7 overall selection of the Predators in the 2008 NHL Draft. He played 632 regular-season games with Nashville (2009-17) and the Colorado Avalanche (2017-19), scoring 286 points (113 goals, 173 assists). NBA issues tougher in-game mask policy for players

The NBA has instituted a tougher mask policy that will go into effect Tuesday, making it mandatory practice for dressed and active players to wear masks on the bench until they enter a game. Multiple outlets reported the updated policy, citing a memo the league sent to every team. NFL: Browns head coach, two staff and two players test positive for COVID-19

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team's playoff appearance on Sunday, along with two additional coaching staff and two players. The 11-5 Browns broke the league's longest active playoff drought with a 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to clinch a spot in this weekend's wild card round after COVID-19-related absences dogged the team in the final two weeks of the regular season. NFL: Ageless Tom Brady out to prove he's still a postseason threat with Bucs

Six-time champion Tom Brady's postseason begins on Saturday, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback bids for a Super Bowl berth far from the chilly embrace of his former New England Patriots. After a productive season with 40 touchdown passes, his most since 2007, Brady and the Bucs will visit the Washington Football Team in the Wild Card round, as the seemingly ageless 43-year-old looks to prove he is still a reliable postseason threat. Williams F1 expand technical ties with Mercedes from 2022

The Williams Formula One team announced on Tuesday a switch to gearboxes and hydraulic components provided by engine supplier Mercedes from 2022 in a significant step for the struggling former champions who changed hands last year. The British team, now owned by U.S.-based Dorilton Capital after the founding family sold up and departed, have scored just one point in the last two seasons despite using the sport's dominant engine. NHL-League sells division naming rights to corporate sponsors

The National Hockey League (NHL), which took a revenue hit last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said on Tuesday it has sold the naming rights to its divisions for the first time. The move to sell naming rights to divisions that were once named after some of the founding fathers of the league before taking on geographical designations, follows a recent decision by the NHL to allow small advertisements on player helmets. NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 43 for Bucks in win

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 43 points -- including a career-high 30-point first half -- as the Milwaukee Bucks downed the visiting Detroit Pistons 125-115 on Monday. He added nine rebounds and four assists, while Khris Middleton contributed 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Jrue Holiday had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals and D.J. Augustin added 11 points and six assists. The teams will play once again in Milwaukee on Wednesday. NFL roundup: Browns clinch first playoff spot since 2002

Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, and the Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2002 with a 24-22 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Browns (11-5) snapped the NFL's longest current playoff drought. They will be the No. 6 seed in the AFC. Stephen Curry tallies another 30 as Warriors rout Kings

Stephen Curry followed up a career-best 62-point effort with 30 more in just 31 minutes Monday night, propelling the Golden State Warriors to a second straight run-away win, 137-106 over the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco. Seven Warriors, including three reserves, scored in double figures. Golden State tied the franchise record for points at home team in the 2-year-old Chase Center -- set one night earlier -- while snapping a three-game losing streak against the rival Kings.