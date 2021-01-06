Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-South Africa look forward to Pakistan trip but not bio-secure bubble

South Africa's cricket team will head to Pakistan later this month for the first time in 14 years with captain Quinton de Kock excited by a new challenge but wary of the rigours of being stuck in another bio-secure bubble. South Africa last toured Pakistan in 2007 when they won the two-match series 1-0 and return for two tests and three Twenty20 internationals later this month.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 09:30 IST
Cricket-South Africa look forward to Pakistan trip but not bio-secure bubble

South Africa's cricket team will head to Pakistan later this month for the first time in 14 years with captain Quinton de Kock excited by a new challenge but wary of the rigours of being stuck in another bio-secure bubble.

South Africa last toured Pakistan in 2007 when they won the two-match series 1-0 and return for two tests and three Twenty20 internationals later this month. "There are two sides to it," said De Kock, who began his tenure as South Africa's new test skipper with a 2-0 home series win over Sri Lanka, completed on Tuesday with a 10-wicket win in Johannesburg.

"I'm excited to get over there and play cricket in what will be a new challenge. But the off-the-field stuff is another type of challenge. Bubble life is probably going to be the hardest challenge we will face out there." South Africa were in a bio-secure environment for December's abortive limited over series against England and again for the two tests against Sri Lanka.

"It's very unsettling and a little nervy. It's an accumulation of a lot of little things you are not used to plus the uncertainty of being caught in a lockdown, where you are then stuck in a place," De Kock said. "That's the worst case scenario but it is something you do think about. But for now, we just have to deal with it in the best way possible."

International cricket has returned to Pakistan in the past 15 months following a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians. The country has hosted Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe since September 2019, while England recently announced a short two-match 20-over series in October next year in the build-up to the T20 World Cup in India. (Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WNS to Release Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results on January 21, 2021

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNew York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2021 third quarter financ...

Android 11-based OxygenOS Open Beta arrives for OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord has started receiving the first Open Beta build of Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. Currently, the update is rolling out to the Indian and Global variants of the phone and will shortly reach the European units.Announcing the u...

Science News Roundup: Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts; disinfectant use can cause asthma flares

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts disinfectant use can cause asthma flaresThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel c...

GAIL natural gas pipeline fulfils government's promise to people: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the commissioning of the GAIL liquid natural gas LNG pipeline was a fulfilment of the promise made by the state government to the people.He was speaking during the virtual inaugura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021