Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manchester City's title-winning great Colin Bell dies at 74

Allison, who regarded him as world class, was the first to dub him Nijinsky after the famous race horse.He scored on his debut and helped City secure promotion in 1966 and was one of the teams stand-out players as they edged out Manchester United to win the top division title two years later.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 06-01-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 09:31 IST
Manchester City's title-winning great Colin Bell dies at 74

Colin Bell, one of the best English midfielders of his generation and considered an all-time great at Manchester City, has died. He was 74. Bell, whose name lives on in the “Colin Bell Stand” named after him at the Etihad Stadium, died after a short illness not linked to the coronavirus, City said Tuesday.

''Colin Bell will always be remembered as one of Manchester City's greatest players and the very sad news today of his passing will affect everybody connected to our club,'' City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a statement. ''The passage of time does little to erase the memories of his genius. The fact that we have a stand at the Etihad Stadium named after Colin speaks volumes about the importance of his contribution to this club.” Known as “The King of the Kippax'' by fans and compared to a race horse by coach Malcolm Allison because of his extraordinary stamina, Bell was at the heart of City's successful side of the late 1960s and 70s. He made 492 appearances for the club over 13 seasons, scoring 152 goals, and also won 48 caps for England, netting nine times. Those statistics may have been greater had injury not curtailed his career.

''He was quiet, unassuming and I always believe he never knew how good he actually was,'' former City teammate Mike Summerbee said. ''He was just the greatest footballer we have ever had.” Bell was born in Hesleden in northeast England on Feb. 26, 1946. He was raised by his father and other family members after his mother died when he was just a child. After starting his career at Bury in the Manchester area, Bell attracted he interest of bigger clubs in the process and moved to City.

Bell provided the complete midfield package. He could tackle, was full of running, had pace, an eye for a pass and was a fine finisher. Allison, who regarded him as “world class”, was the first to dub him “Nijinsky” after the famous race horse.

He scored on his debut and helped City secure promotion in 1966 and was one of the team's stand-out players as they edged out Manchester United to win the top division title two years later. FA Cup success followed in 1969 and two more trophies, the League Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup, were won in 1970. He was the club's top scorer three times.

He made his England debut in 1968 and was a member of the squad at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. But he was used sparingly and gained an unwelcome place in the team's history as the man sent on for Bobby Charlton in the quarterfinal defeat to West Germany. He was earmarked as long-term replacement for Charlton in the England midfield but, after the frustration of failing to qualify for the 1974 World Cup, effectively had his career ended by a knee injury at the age of 29.

Bell, who had been in his prime, was out of action for two years after being hurt in a tackle by Man United's Martin Buchan in November 1975. He never blamed Buchan for what he regarded as an accident, but his comeback was not successful and he retired in August 1979.

He briefly tried to revive his career with San Jose Earthquakes in 1980 but it lasted just five games. After football he held coaching roles with City's youth and reserve teams and later became a club ambassador. He was uncomfortable in the limelight and guarded his privacy, as the title of his 2005 autobiography, “Reluctant Hero,'' suggested.

That book may have saved his life. It was read by football-loving surgeon, Jim Hill, who, noting how Bell's mother had died of bowel cancer, contacted him suggesting he be checked out. Bowel cancer was also diagnosed and within three weeks he was operated on. He is survived by wife Marie, children Jon and Dawn and grandchildren Luke, Mark, Isla and Jack.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WNS to Release Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results on January 21, 2021

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNew York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2021 third quarter financ...

Android 11-based OxygenOS Open Beta arrives for OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord has started receiving the first Open Beta build of Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. Currently, the update is rolling out to the Indian and Global variants of the phone and will shortly reach the European units.Announcing the u...

Science News Roundup: Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts; disinfectant use can cause asthma flares

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts disinfectant use can cause asthma flaresThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel c...

GAIL natural gas pipeline fulfils government's promise to people: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the commissioning of the GAIL liquid natural gas LNG pipeline was a fulfilment of the promise made by the state government to the people.He was speaking during the virtual inaugura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021