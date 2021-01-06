Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-New Zealand rout Pakistan in second test to seal top ranking

Kyle Jamieson took his second five-wicket haul of the match as New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in the second test on Wednesday to sweep the series 2-0 and ensure they would top the world rankings for the first time.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 06-01-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 09:37 IST
Cricket-New Zealand rout Pakistan in second test to seal top ranking

Kyle Jamieson took his second five-wicket haul of the match as New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in the second test on Wednesday to sweep the series 2-0 and ensure they would top the world rankings for the first time. The young paceman took 6-48 to add to his 5-69 from the first innings as the Black Caps dismissed the tourists for 186 to seal an eighth straight home test series triumph with victory inside four days at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.

The victory also pushed the Black Caps firmly into contention for one of two berths in June's inaugural World Test Championship final at Lord's. As much as Jamieson's fine bowling, the win was built on the magnificent 238 skipper Kane Williamson scored in New Zealand's only innings, which enabled the hosts to declare on 659-6.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WNS to Release Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results on January 21, 2021

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNew York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2021 third quarter financ...

Android 11-based OxygenOS Open Beta arrives for OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord has started receiving the first Open Beta build of Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. Currently, the update is rolling out to the Indian and Global variants of the phone and will shortly reach the European units.Announcing the u...

Science News Roundup: Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts; disinfectant use can cause asthma flares

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts disinfectant use can cause asthma flaresThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel c...

GAIL natural gas pipeline fulfils government's promise to people: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the commissioning of the GAIL liquid natural gas LNG pipeline was a fulfilment of the promise made by the state government to the people.He was speaking during the virtual inaugura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021