Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bilic returns to management with Chinese side Beijing Guoan

Beijing Guoan have appointed former West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic as their new head coach on a two-year contract to replace Bruno Genesio, the Chinese Super League (CSL) club said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:00 IST
Soccer-Bilic returns to management with Chinese side Beijing Guoan

Beijing Guoan have appointed former West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic as their new head coach on a two-year contract to replace Bruno Genesio, the Chinese Super League (CSL) club said on Wednesday. Beijing made the announcement on social media and said they had decided not to renew the contract of Frenchman Genesio, who guided them to third in the CSL and the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League.

Croatian Bilic returns to management less than a month since he was sacked by English Premier League side West Brom following a poor start to the 2020-21 season in which they claimed seven points in 13 games under the 52-year-old. Bilic has vast coaching experience across the world, having managed Lokomotiv Moscow, Besiktas, West Ham United, Al Ittihad and West Brom after a spell with the Croatian national team.

He began his coaching career with Hadjuk Split in 2001 after retiring as a player for the Croatian side a year earlier. Bilic's compatriot and former Royal Antwerp coach Ivan Leko was named the new head coach of former CSL champions Shanghai SIPG last week.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oye! Rickshaw drives 10X Growth in Active Users with MoEngage

Oye Rickshaw, one of the fastest growing last mile mobility companies, has partnered with MoEngage to elevate the user engagement on its apps for riders as well as driver partners. Having started cautiously, the niche player in the shared t...

Urdu Bulletin: Farmers stir, SC's nod to Central Vista project covered prominently

Various Urdu publications have given priority coverage to the farmer protests at Delhis borders and their proposed tractor march to the national capital. Most of these publications have also carried reports that the Supreme Court has given...

Rhys Darby to lead HBO Max pirate comedy 'Our Flag Means Death'

What We Do in the Shadows actor Rhys Darby is reuniting with director Taika Waititi for the upcoming pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death set up at HBO Max. The show is loosely based on the real life of Stede Bonnet Darby, a well-to-do...

Kerala HC sets aside acquittal of accused in Palakkad sisters rape and death case

Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside a Palakkad Special Court verdict acquitting all the accused in the rape and death case of two minor siblings at Walayar in Palakkad in the year 2017. The court also ordered a re-trial in the case and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021