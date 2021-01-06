AIPS receives 377 submissions for third edition of AIPS Sport Media Awards

International Sports Press Association (AIPS) (AIPSmedia.com) received 377 submissions from Africa for the third edition of the AIPS Sport Media Awards, as the continent increased its participation by almost 20 per cent with 34 countries represented. Africa broadens its participation presenting new countries - Burkina Faso, Namibia, Sierra Leone and South Sudan - to the international stage.

This rewarding feedback comes after several AIPS initiatives that have been warmly welcomed by the African continent: the launch of the AIPS e-College, the AIPS World e-Conference, etc. Nigeria is the most represented country with 82 submissions in total.

The third edition of the AIPS Sport Media Awards amassed a record of 1871 submissions (in 34 different languages) coming from 129 different countries.

With all continents represented, this edition highlights the remarkable resilience and importance of sports journalism amid the coronavirus pandemic, touching on local and international stories that dominated headlines between October 2019 and November 2020.

The AIPS Sport Media Awards team would like to thank all participants for their interest in these difficult times. Certificates were sent to all participants a few weeks after the submissions deadline.

(With Inputs from APO)