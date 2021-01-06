Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tendulkar lends support to McGrath's 'Pink Test' initiative

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar has extended his support to the McGrath Foundation which is helping patients dealing with breast cancer.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:57 IST
Tendulkar lends support to McGrath's 'Pink Test' initiative
Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath with Sachin Tendulkar (Image: Sachin Tendulkar's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar has extended his support to the McGrath Foundation which is helping patients dealing with breast cancer. In the lead-up to the iconic Pink Test, the McGrath Foundation called on Australia to help keep the 'pink' in the Pink Test by buying virtual Pink Seats to help raise 1 million dollars to fund McGrath Breast Care Nurses.

The legendary Indian batsman reconnected with former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath, Co-Founder and President McGrath Foundation, off the field and lent his support for the noble cause. Tendulkar handed over Team India's Test jersey signed by himself which will now be auctioned for the noble cause.

"Happy to lend my support to @McGrathFdn's noble efforts during the #PinkTest to help patients dealing with breast cancer. It was wonderful meeting Glenn McGrath after long. My best wishes to him, his team & especially the nurses who are the backbone of this initiative," Tendulkar tweeted. Unveiled on Tuesday, the virtual Pink Seats campaign has been developed in response to a reduced crowd at the SCG.

Cricket Australia (CA), in an official release, said that by purchasing virtual Pink Seats, people right across Australia can get involved in the Pink Test no matter where they are, "either at the ground or watching from home." McGrath has asked people from across Australia to show their support for people with breast cancer by buying virtual Pink Seats.

"The Pink Test has become a national phenomenon and we always look forward to seeing people pinking up with our bandanas to help bathe the SCG in pink as a symbolic show of support for those experiencing breast cancer and raising much-needed funds for the McGrath Foundation. But the reality is the Pink Test will look a little bit different this year. There will be less people in the crowd and sadly, we won't have our much-loved volunteers on the ground collecting donations," McGrath said in a statement. Recognised as one of the biggest charitable sporting events in the world over the last 13 years, the Pink Test partnership between the McGrath Foundation, Cricket Australia and the SCG Trust symbolises the best in the sport coming together to make a difference to those living with breast cancer. The four-match series between India and Australia currently stands level at 1-1 and the third Test is slated to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wikileaks' Assange denied bail by London court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday by a British court.I am satisfied that there are substantial grounds for believing that if Mr Assange is released today he would fail to surrender to court to face the appeal pro...

MP bans chicken import from southern states for 10 days

Madhya Pradesh will not allow entry to chicken consignments from Kerala and other southern states for next 10 days in view of the bird flu scare in MP, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters in In...

WRAPUP 1-Dutch play catch-up in Europe's patchy COVID-19 vaccine drive

A nurse received the first COVID-19 shot in the Netherlands on Wednesday, kicking off one of Europes last vaccination programmes for the coronavirus as the European medicines regulator considered approving a second vaccine.Approval of the M...

Pakistani police: 2 children die playing with hand grenade

Two Pakistani children died and three others were wounded when a hand grenade they found on Wednesday and brought home exploded, the police said. According to local police official Riaz Ahmad, the children found the grenade in an open area ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021