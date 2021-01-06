Tendulkar lends support to McGrath's 'Pink Test' initiative

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar has extended his support to the McGrath Foundation which is helping patients dealing with breast cancer. In the lead-up to the iconic Pink Test, the McGrath Foundation called on Australia to help keep the 'pink' in the Pink Test by buying virtual Pink Seats to help raise 1 million dollars to fund McGrath Breast Care Nurses.

The legendary Indian batsman reconnected with former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath, Co-Founder and President McGrath Foundation, off the field and lent his support for the noble cause. Tendulkar handed over Team India's Test jersey signed by himself which will now be auctioned for the noble cause.

"Happy to lend my support to @McGrathFdn's noble efforts during the #PinkTest to help patients dealing with breast cancer. It was wonderful meeting Glenn McGrath after long. My best wishes to him, his team & especially the nurses who are the backbone of this initiative," Tendulkar tweeted. Unveiled on Tuesday, the virtual Pink Seats campaign has been developed in response to a reduced crowd at the SCG.

Cricket Australia (CA), in an official release, said that by purchasing virtual Pink Seats, people right across Australia can get involved in the Pink Test no matter where they are, "either at the ground or watching from home." McGrath has asked people from across Australia to show their support for people with breast cancer by buying virtual Pink Seats.

"The Pink Test has become a national phenomenon and we always look forward to seeing people pinking up with our bandanas to help bathe the SCG in pink as a symbolic show of support for those experiencing breast cancer and raising much-needed funds for the McGrath Foundation. But the reality is the Pink Test will look a little bit different this year. There will be less people in the crowd and sadly, we won't have our much-loved volunteers on the ground collecting donations," McGrath said in a statement. Recognised as one of the biggest charitable sporting events in the world over the last 13 years, the Pink Test partnership between the McGrath Foundation, Cricket Australia and the SCG Trust symbolises the best in the sport coming together to make a difference to those living with breast cancer. The four-match series between India and Australia currently stands level at 1-1 and the third Test is slated to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday. (ANI)