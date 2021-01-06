Oldest living first-class cricketer Alan Burgess passes away at 100

The world's oldest living first-class cricketer Alan Burgess has passed away at the age of 100, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Wednesday. A right-hand batsman and slow left-arm bowler, Alan appeared in 11 first-class matches for Canterbury from 1940/41 to 1951/52 and also for New Zealand Services in England in 1945. He took 6-52 on debut against Otago at Lancaster Park in a match that began on Christmas Day 1940.

"NZC is saddened to learn of the passing of the world's oldest-living first-class cricketer, Alan Burgess. Alan's daughter Pip said her father died overnight in his sleep, aged 100, at the Charles Upham Retirement Village in Rangiora," the Blackcaps tweeted. "Otago's Iain Gallaway, aged 98, is now NZ's oldest surviving first-class cricketer. We understand Indian player Raghunath Chandorkar now takes over the mantle as the world's oldest surviving," it added.

Pip also said her father had been in good health up to the end and had spent much of Tuesday watching New Zealand play Pakistan in the second Test, on TV, and had seen Kane Williamson bring up his double century. Meanwhile, New Zealand toppled Australia to become the number one side in Test rankings after an innings and 176-run massive victory over Pakistan in the second Test.

Williamson-led side clean-swept Pakistan in the two-match Test series. They have also gained crucial points to strengthen their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings. New Zealand now has 118 points and lead the charts. They have achieved the feat for the first time in rankings history. Australia with 116 points stands at second spot followed by India (114), England (106), and South Africa (96). (ANI)