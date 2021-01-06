Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Northampton's clash with Leicester cancelled over COVID-19 cases at Saints

Northampton Saints' Premiership Rugby meeting with Leicester Tigers on Saturday has been called off after the Saints returned positive COVID-19 tests, the league said on Wednesday. The Premiership said that Saints' training ground has been closed following the results after the latest round of testing.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:49 IST
Rugby-Northampton's clash with Leicester cancelled over COVID-19 cases at Saints

Northampton Saints' Premiership Rugby meeting with Leicester Tigers on Saturday has been called off after the Saints returned positive COVID-19 tests, the league said on Wednesday.

The Premiership said that Saints' training ground has been closed following the results after the latest round of testing. The next round of testing is scheduled for Monday. "The health and safety of players, management, staff and match officials is our priority. We wish those who have tested positive at Saints a speedy and safe recovery," a Premiership Rugby representative said in a statement.

A Premiership Rugby panel will be convened to determine the allocation of points and the league said a further announcement will be made in due course. "The East Midlands Derby is a day that Saints supporters will have circled in their calendar months in advance. It's a game entrenched in history and one our players particularly relish being a part of," Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd said.

"It's also a big blow to have back-to-back matches cancelled, as we had hoped to pick up some momentum again following an important win on Boxing Day." This marks the second time Leicester have had a game called off in recent weeks due to COVID-19 cases after Newcastle Falcons returned positive tests.

Saints also had a game over the weekend cancelled when London Irish returned several positive test results. With no room on the calendar to reschedule the matches, the Premiership has been recording 0-0 results in those games, awarding four points to the club who were able to fulfil the fixture and two points to the other.

List of cancelled Premiership fixtures * Newcastle Falcons (4 points) v Leicester Tigers (2 points)

* Bath Rugby (4 points) v London Irish (2 points) * Worcester Warriors (4 points) v Harlequins (2 points)

* Northampton Saints (4 points) v London Irish (2 points) * Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. WikiLeaks Assange denied bail by London court over risk he might abscond againWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday by a British judge who said there was a risk he...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts disinfectant use can cause asthma flaresThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel c...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia likely behind hacking of government agenciesThe office of the U.S. Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday said Russia was likely behind a...

EU agency approves Moderna''s COVID-19 vaccine

The European Unions medicines agency gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc.s COVID-19 vaccine, a decision that gives the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021