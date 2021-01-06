The following are the top/expected stories at 1810 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between SC East Bengal and FC Goa at Vasco. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD PREVIEW Waiting for Hit-Man Show: Rohit and India ready to change Sydney script Sydney, Jan 6 (PTI) Having touched nadir and zenith in a span of 10 days, Ajinkya Rahane's India will look to start afresh against Australia with the big-hitting Rohit Sharma's presence adding a new dimension to what promises to be an enthralling third Test starting here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAHANE Ashwin's knack for learning new things, Jadeja's improved batting is massive for us: Rahane Sydney, Jan 6 (PTI) The ever inquisitive Ravichandran Ashwin, who has a knack for learning new things, and much-improved batsman Ravindra Jadeja have stood out for India in the first two Tests against Australia, skipper Ajinkya Rahane said on Wednesday. SPO-CRI-IND-RAHANE-QUARANTINE Hotel quarantine in ''normal'' Sydney is challenging but we are not annoyed: Rahane Sydney, Jan 6 (PTI) India captain Ajinkya Rahane tried to douse the quarantine controversy on Wednesday, stating that his team is ''not annoyed'' with strict bio-safety protocols but conceded that it was ''challenging'' to be confined when life outside their five-star facility here seems to be ''normal''.

SPO-CRI-IND-PAINE We are always better team when Warner plays, says Paine Sydney, Jan 6 (PTI) David Warner's mere presence makes Australia a better side and fills the other 10 on the park with exuberance and energy, skipper Tim Paine gushed on Wednesday as the opener looks set for return to Test cricket when the third match against India begins here Thursday. SPO-CRI-PAINE-IND-BRISBANE Brisbane Mess: Paine says there is ''tension'' after source-based comments from India camp Sydney, Jan 6 (PTI) Australia captain Tim Paine on Wednesday admitted that ''tension is boiling under the surface'' ahead of the third Test after unnamed sources from the Indian camp expressed apprehensions about playing the final match of the series in Brisbane from January 15.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-FAN-MCG One fan at MCG tests positive for COVID-19, others advised to get tested and isolate Melbourne, Jan 6 (PTI) A fan, who attended last month's Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the MCG, has tested positive for COVID-19, and authorities have urged other spectators to get tested and isolate if they sat nearby. SPO-CRI-SCG-CURATOR Hard surface with lot of grass prepared for Sydney Test: Curator Sydney, Jan 6 (PTI) A hard surface with lot of grass awaits the Indian and Australian players at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the venue for the third Test, curator Adam Lewis said on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKING-NZ Kiwis become No.1 in Test cricket for first time ever Dubai, Jan 6 (PTI) New Zealand grabbed the number one position in the ICC Test rankings for the first time in history after decimating Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in the second Test in Christchurch, on Wednesday. SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-AMRE Amre joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Former India cricketer Pravin Amre has joined Delhi Capitals as assistant coach for the upcoming two seasons of the Indian Premier League, the team announced on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-TEST-FEMALE India vs Australia: Claire Polosak set to become first female match official in men's Test match Sydney, Jan 6 (PTI) Australia's Claire Polosak is set to become the first female match official in a men's Test match when she takes up the fourth umpire's role in the third Test between India and Australia starting here from Thursday. SPO-ILEAGUE-SAFETY-CEO Maintenance of bio-secure bubble will be critical during I-League: CEO Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is keeping no stone unturned to ensure a smooth and safe conduct of the I-League starting here on Saturday, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic though the caseload in the country has gone down considerably in the past few days.

SPO-BAD-THAILAND Indian team to start training, get access to physio after all 824 participants clear COVID-19 test New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The entire Indian badminton contingent cleared the COVID-19 test on Wednesday and is set to begin training ahead of the Yonex Thailand Open, starting next week. SPO-ATH-RACEWALK Olympic qualifying race walk event to kick off athletics season in February New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) India's athletics season is set to begin next month with the National Open Race Walking Championship, which will also serve as an Olympic qualifying event, the national federation announced on Wednesday.

SPO-ISL-KERALA-PREVIEW Misfiring Kerala hope to notch up second win of season in match against Odisha Bambolim, Jan 6 (PTI) Struggling Kerala Blasters would fancy their chances against bottom-placed Odisha FC when they chase their second win of the season in the Indian Super League, here on Thursday..