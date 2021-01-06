Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Murgaonkar saves blushes for Goa against 10-man East Bengal

Another late goal saved the day for FC Goa as they managed to grab a point in a hard-fought 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco on Wednesday.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 06-01-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 22:34 IST
ISL 7: Murgaonkar saves blushes for Goa against 10-man East Bengal
SC East Bengal and FC Goa played out a 1-1 draw in the ISL here on Wednesday. (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Another late goal saved the day for FC Goa as they managed to grab a point in a hard-fought 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco on Wednesday. In what was initially a cagey contest, SCEB took the lead through Bright Enobakhare's (79') stunning solo goal. But Goa fought back with a goal from substitute Devendra Murgaonkar (81') to deny their opponents a second successive win, who were brought to 10-men in the second half.

Goa dominated the first half, keeping possession and creating chances but couldn't find a way as both sides were unable to break the deadlock. While Goa keeper Mohammad Nawaz was hardly tested, SCEB keeper Debjit Majumder was instrumental for his side, pulling off four crucial saves. The first big chance of the game arrived in the fourth minute for Goa after Scott Neville tripped Jorge Ortiz Mendoza. Brandon Fernandes took the free-kick and swung a teasing cross at the far post for James Donachie, whose header was parried away by Majumder.

Goa continued to play in the opposition half after that early chance but SCEB defended resolutely despite being on the backfoot. However, the Red & Golds also missed two back-to-back chances to grab the lead around the half-hour mark through set-pieces. Aaron Amadi-Holloway first missed an open header from a free-kick. A minute later, SCEB won a throw-in, and Raju Gaikwad found an unmarked Daniel Fox at the far post, who failed to keep his shot on target.

Goa continued to pile on the pressure on their opponents after the change of ends. But SCEB's hopes of grabbing control of the game suffered a huge blow when Fox was sent off in the 56th minute. The SCEB captain received his marching orders for a rough challenge on Alexander Jesuraj. Despite the man-advantage, a defensive error from Goa almost gifted SCEB the lead. Matti Steinmann pounced on a sloppy pass from Princeton Rebello and made his way into the box before firing his shot wide. Fowler's side soon made amends for the missed opportunity as they scored the opener.

Enobakhare displayed a moment of magic and made his way into the box beating four markers before placing his shot into the bottom corner, finishing off a stunning solo goal. But Goa soon drew parity as SCEB's defence was caught napping. Saviour Gama delivered a cross at the near post and Murgaonkar rose high to put Goa on level terms. Both sides continued to hunt for the winner but in the end, settled for a draw. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021