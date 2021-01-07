Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Bulls rally past Blazers

Coby White led seven players in double figures with 21 points as the visiting Chicago Bulls, despite using just nine players, used superior depth to overtake the Portland Trail Blazers 111-108 on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry. Wendell Carter Jr. broke a late tie with two free throws, Otto Porter Jr. nailed a midrange jumper and White connected from just inside the arc in a six-point Bulls flurry that produced a 106-100 lead with 2:08 to play, and the visitors held on from there to record their first win over the Trail Blazers since Nov. 15, 2016. Lakers get by Grizzlies for 4th straight win

Anthony Davis and LeBron James each scored 26 points to lead the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 94-92 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. James also had 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Davis pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked three shots for the Lakers, who won their fourth straight game. Peyton Manning headlines 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

When you retire from the NFL after 18 seasons with 71,940 passing yards and 539 passing touchdowns, it's a near certainty you'll be a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as soon as you're eligible. That's why no one was shocked Peyton Manning, who retired after the 2015 season, was announced as one of six first-time finalists Tuesday. Soccer-Morgan ruled out of U.S. training camp after positive COVID-19 test

Twice World Cup winner Alex Morgan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, will not participate in a January training camp in Orlando that will be followed by two friendlies against Colombia, the U.S. Women's National Team said on Wednesday. The 27-player training camp roster, which marks the return of World Cup winners Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Mallory Pugh, was revealed a day after Morgan said she and her family tested positive for COVID-19 over Christmas. NFL: Ageless Tom Brady out to prove he's still a postseason threat with Bucs

Six-time champion Tom Brady's postseason begins on Saturday, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback bids for a Super Bowl berth far from the chilly embrace of his former New England Patriots. After a productive season with 40 touchdown passes, his most since 2007, Brady and the Bucs will visit the Washington Football Team in the Wild Card round, as the seemingly ageless 43-year-old looks to prove he is still a reliable postseason threat. Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets to 10th straight win over Timberwolves

Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Will Barton scored 20 points, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-116 on Tuesday night. JaMychal Green had 17 off the bench, Jamal Murray scored 15, Facundo Campazzo added 11 and Gary Harris and Paul Millsap had 10 apiece to help the Nuggets beat Minnesota for the 10th straight time. James looking at buying stake in Atlanta WNBA franchise

LeBron James has said he is looking at forming an ownership group for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream after Kelly Loeffler, who has not indicated she even wants to sell her share in the team, lost her U.S. Senate race in Georgia. Republican Loeffler lost her reelection campaign to Democrat Raphael Warnock on Tuesday after months of activism from WNBA players who objected to her stance on social justice issues and called for her removal from the ownership team. Browns' facility remains closed pending test results

The Cleveland Browns' training facility remained closed Wednesday pending additional COVID-19 test results. The team announced Tuesday that head coach Kevin Stefanski and four others members of the organization had tested positive, making them unavailable for Sunday night's wild-card game at Pittsburgh. Dolphins OC Chan Gailey resigns

Chan Gailey stepped down as offensive coordinator the Miami Dolphins. Gailey, 69, was coaxed out of retirement before the 2020 season to replace Chad O'Shea and was rumored to be on the way out earlier this week. Top 25 roundup: Mississippi State takes down No. 13 Missouri

D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 24 points as Mississippi State toppled No. 13 Missouri 78-63 on Tuesday night in Southeastern Conference action at Starkville, Miss. The Bulldogs (7-4, 2-1 SEC) trailed by 12 points at halftime, but they outscored the Tigers 51-24 in the second half and pulled away at the free-throw line. Iverson Molinar scored 20 points for Mississippi State and Tulo Smith had 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)