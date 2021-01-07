Left Menu
Development News Edition

Juventus wins 3-1 at Milan to end Rossoneri's unbeaten run

Federico Chiesa scored twice for Juventus with American Weston McKennie adding the third goal as Milan lost in the league for the first time since March, a streak dating back to last season.The lads are disappointed but in a way it is good for us to experience the bitter taste of defeat, because its been a while, Milan coach Stefano Pioli said.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 07-01-2021 08:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 08:01 IST
Juventus wins 3-1 at Milan to end Rossoneri's unbeaten run

AC Milan's 27-game unbeaten run in Serie A ended with a 3-1 loss to Juventus that gives the defending champion renewed hope of a 10th straight title. Federico Chiesa scored twice for Juventus with American Weston McKennie adding the third goal as Milan lost in the league for the first time since March, a streak dating back to last season.

“The lads are disappointed but in a way it is good for us to experience the bitter taste of defeat, because it’s been a while,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “I gave them a pat on the back, because when you give your all there shouldn’t be any regrets.” Davide Calabria had equalized shortly before halftime for Milan, which had been the last unbeaten team in any of Europe's top five leagues. Milan still maintained its league lead, a point above city rival Inter Milan, which lost 2-1 at Sampdoria. Juventus moved into fourth, seven points behind Milan with a game in hand. A loss for Juventus would have stretched Milan's lead to 13 points and left the Turin club's nine-year stranglehold on the title hanging by a thread.

“It was important to win tonight for ourselves,” said Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo, who played for Milan for 10 seasons. “We didn’t look at the results of the others, we take it game by game and then we’ll see where we are in a few months. “We had a good game, it was important to play with this spirit, control the game and try to win.” Both Milan and Juventus had players ruled out with the coronavirus while the home side was also missing several through injury, including key forward Zlatan Ibrahimović.

“Seven players out is a lot for anyone,” Pioli said. “We knew that if there was a team that we could find ourselves in difficulty against, it was Juve. It’s a team that has won nine straight titles, has great players and we held our own.” Chiesa hit the post before opening the scoring in the 18th minute, stroking Paulo Dybala’s backheeled flick into the bottom left corner following a swift one-two with the Argentine. Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny was forced into a number of saves before Milan leveled four minutes before the break with a rapid counterattack that ended with Rafael Leão rolling the ball across for Calabria to place into the top right corner.

Chiesa restored Juve’s lead in the 62nd minute but went off seconds later with an injury. His replacement, McKennie, scored in the 76th from close range after good work from Dejan Kulusevski down the right flank. STREAK ENDED Both of Sampdoria's goals were scored by former Inter players to end Inter's eight-match winning streak.

Antonio Candreva put Sampdoria ahead with a penalty before Keita Baldé Diao finished off a well-worked counterattack before the break. Stefan de Vrij pulled one back for Inter with a header in the 65th but the visitors' sorely lacked a fully fit Romelu Lukaku, who came on only for the final half hour as he returns from injury.

Alexis Sanchez had a penalty saved early on by Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero, after which Ashley Young knocked the rebound off the post. Third-place Roma moved within three points of Inter with a 3-1 win at last-place Crotone before hosting the Nerazzurri on Sunday.

Inter’s only other league loss this season came in mid-October, when it was defeated 2-1 in the Milan derby. OTHER MATCHES Sassuolo beat relegation-threatened Genoa 2-1 with a late header from Gianluca Raspadori to move into fourth, holding on to the final Champions League spot.

Atalanta remained one point further back after defeating Parma 3-0 with goals from Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata and Robin Gosens to move level on points with Napoli, which lost 2-1 at home to promoted Spezia. Spezia fought back from a goal down and Tommaso Pobega scored the winner despite his side having been reduced to 10 men following a second yellow card for defender Ardian Ismajli.

Also, Lazio defeated Fiorentina 2-1 with goals from Felipe Caicedo and Ciro Immobile. Hellas Verona drew 1-1 at Torino; Filippo Inzaghi’s promoted Benevento squad won 2-1 at Cagliari; and Bologna drew 2-2 with Udinese. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia Islamic council aims for halal ruling before mass vaccination

Indonesias highest Muslim clerical council aims to issue a ruling on whether a COVID-19 vaccine is halal, or permissible under Islam, before the country is due to start a mass inoculation programme using a Chinese vaccine next week. The wor...

Soccer-Wolves' Podence out for few weeks due to calf injury

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence will be sidelined for a few weeks due to a calf problem sustained during their 1-0 defeat by Manchester United last week, the Premier League club has said. The 25-year-old Portugal international...

Punjab reopens schools for classes 5 to 12 from today, issues fresh guidelines

As schools in Punjab are set to reopen from today, the states School Education Department on Thursday issued detailed guidelines for educational institutes in areas outside containment zones to ensure students safety amid the coronavirus pa...

Top UN officials saddened by violent scenes at US Capitol building

Several thousand protesters marched on the US Capitol in Washington DC, the heart of American democracy and home to the House of Representatives and the Senate, after being addressed by President Trump and his supporters outside the White...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021