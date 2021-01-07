Left Menu
On this day: India registered first Test series win in Australia

It was on January 7, 2019, when India registered its first-ever series win on Australian soil.

India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

It was on January 7, 2019, when India registered its first-ever series win on Australian soil. The fourth Test of the four-match series ended in a draw between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), and as a result, India went on to register a 2-1 win in the series.

In the four-match series, Virat Kohli-led India recorded a victory in the first and third Tests. The visitors won the first Test at Adelaide by 31 runs, while they recorded a win in the third Test by 137 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). After winning the first match, India lost the second Test by 146 runs, and the series was levelled at 1-1. But Kohli's team managed to win the third Test, to tilt the balance in their favour.

During the 2018/19 series, the Tim Paine-led side played without star batters David Warner and Steve Smith as the duo was facing a one-year suspension for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in March 2018. India and Australia are currently locking horns in a four-match Test series. The series is tied at 1-1, and the third Test is underway at the SCG.

Australia won the first Test at Adelaide while the visitors bounced back to win the Boxing Day Test at MCG. Kohli headed back home after the first Test as he and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child's birth. (ANI)

