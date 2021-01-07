Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-2023 Asian Cup to run from June 16-July 16

The 18th edition of the Asian Cup, the region's flagship national team competition, will take place in China on June 16-July 16, 2023, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 10:01 IST
Soccer-2023 Asian Cup to run from June 16-July 16

The 18th edition of the Asian Cup, the region's flagship national team competition, will take place in China on June 16-July 16, 2023, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Thursday. Ten cities across China will host the 24-team tournament, which will be held over 31 days, three days more than the 28-day showpiece in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2019.

China will host the tournament for the second time after organising it in 2004. "We are confident that the upcoming tournament in China will be the biggest and greatest in Asian football history," AFC General Secretary Windsor John said.

"We know that the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the Chinese Football Association will deliver a truly historic tournament in 2023." The 2019 edition of the quadrennial event was the first to be expanded from 16 to 24 teams. Qatar are the defending champions after winning their maiden title in the UAE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top UN officials saddened by violent scenes at US Capitol building

Several thousand protesters marched on the US Capitol in Washington DC, the heart of American democracy and home to the House of Representatives and the Senate, after being addressed by President Trump and his supporters outside the White H...

I am absolutely fine, hopefully will be ready to fly soon: Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said he is feeling absolutely fine as he left from the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata and headed home. The former Indian skipper also thanked the medical team fo...

Flight operations resume at Srinagar International Airport after 4 days

Flight operations resumed at Srinagar International Airport after four days with the first flight landing on Thursday morning, said Border Roads Organisation BRO. Flight services were suspended due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir. The first fl...

Gut microbe may promote breast cancers

A microbe found in the colon and commonly associated with the development of colitis and colon cancer also may play a role in the development of some breast cancers, according to new research from investigators with the Johns Hopkins Kimmel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021