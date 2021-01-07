Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: It was challenging to face 'unique' Ashwin, says Pucovski

After scoring 62 in his debut Test, Australia batsman Will Pocuvski said it was challenging to play against India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin because of his 'unique' style and different variations.

07-01-2021
Australia batsman Will Pucovski (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After scoring 62 in his debut Test, Australia batsman Will Pucovski said it was challenging to play against India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin because of his 'unique' style and different variations. Pucovski rode his luck and Labuschagne showed resolve as the duo hit half-centuries to put Australia in a dominating position.

At stumps, Australia's score read 166/2 in 55 overs with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith unbeaten on 67 and 31 respectively. On a day when the Indian bowlers had to toil hard -- for the first time in the Test series -- 35 overs were lost due to rain. "Ashwin is probably the one who is most unique in a way. Obviously, Bumrah has a unique action. Ashwin with his different variations was something that I haven't experienced before so that was quite challenging," Pucovski said in a virtual press conference after the conclusion of play on day one.

Expressing his feelings on getting the Baggy Green cap, the 22-year-old batsman said this is one of his best days of cricket so far. "It's been everything to me, putting in a lot of hard yards on and off the field. It was a very special day. It was quite exciting. The thrill of playing your first Test match. I was happy with somethings not as happy with others. It's gonna be a learning experience in that regard. It is probably one of my favourite day of cricket to date," he said.

Pucovski added 100 runs with Labuschagne for the second wicket and talking about the partnership the former said, "He is a great supporter in the middle. It was awesome to bat with such a good player and learn a bit about Test cricket." With rain and a wet outfield playing spoilsport in the second session as well, almost two hours were lost. The second session also saw Indian pacers bowling on the shorter side, and as a result, Pucovski and Labuschagne had no problems in either leaving the ball or getting behind the line to defend it. It finally took a full delivery from debutant Navdeep Saini in the third session to remove Pucovski (62). (ANI)

