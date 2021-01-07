Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deadline for player retention is January 21, trading window closes Feb 4: IPL chairman Brijesh Patel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:44 IST
Deadline for player retention is January 21, trading window closes Feb 4: IPL chairman Brijesh Patel

The IPL's governing council has decided that the eight franchises will be allowed to submit the names of their retained players by January 21, league's chairman Brijesh Patel said on Thursday.

Patel and members of the IPL GC recently had a virtual meeting earlier this week where the planning and preparations of the next IPL was discussed at length.

''We will have the players' retention till January 21 and the trading window for the franchises closes on February 4,'' Patel, the former India Test batsman told PTI while informing that the date of the auction is yet to be finalised. It is expected that the mini auction that is supposed to be held this year for the existing eight teams will be held in the second or third week of February.

The eight IPL teams enjoy a players' purse of Rs 85 crore and Patel said that thre will be ''no increase of purse'' for the 2021 auction.

It is expected that Chennai Super Kings, one team that only had Rs 15 lakh left after the last auction, would release at least two big salaried players in Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla and increase their purse.

Mumbai Indians will probably retain most of its players as it's a very set team and may release a few players here and there to increase their purse from Rs 1.95 crore Rajasthan Royals have the maximum purse 14.75 crore, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (10.1 crore), Delhi Capitals (9 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (8.5 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (6.4 crore).

It is learnt that governing council has decided to wait for a month before finalising whether the IPL-14 will be held in India or not.

''The BCCI will wait for a month to see how the COVID-19 situation is in India before finalising the schedule. Everyone wants it to be held in India but we still need to wait for some more time before taking a call,'' a BCCI source said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Centre's reply on Jamiat's plea of arbitrary appointment to NCMEI

The Supreme Court Thursday sought a response from the Centre on a plea of Jamiat Ulema-I-Hind which alleged arbitrariness in appointment of Chairperson and members of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions NCMEI and n...

Soccer-MLS side Inter Miami sack manager Alonso

Inter Miami have sacked manager Diego Alonso after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference last season, the Major League Soccer club said on Thursday. Uruguayan Alonso, 45, was Miamis first coach as they made their MLS debut last year and ...

MP: Govt hospital doctor kills self with surgery blade

A 44-year-old doctor of agovernment medical college and hospital allegedly committedsuicide by slitting his throat with a surgery blade at hishome in Madhya Pradeshs Jabalpur city on Thursday, policesaid.Dr Vinod Kumar Vishwakarma was found...

Hussain provided fake manpower supply bills for fuelling Delhi riots, says charge sheet

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain had provided fake bills of manpower supply to launder money for fuelling the north east Delhi riots, police has alleged before a court here in its second supplementary charge sheet.The court had on Jan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021