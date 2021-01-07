Left Menu
Soccer-Shrewsbury Town's FA Cup game at Southampton called off due to COVID-19 cases

Shrewsbury informed the FA that due to the "significant number" of cases among players and staff, they did not have enough fit players who were not in self-isolation to fulfil the fixture against the Premier League side. "Shrewsbury Town FC provided the FA with details of the medical advice it had received and its communications with local Public Health England and liaised with the FA's COVID Medical Officer for the FA Cup," the FA said in a statement.

Southampton's FA Cup third round match against Shrewsbury Town will not take place as scheduled on Saturday after the third tier team reported several COVID-19 cases in their squad, the Football Association (FA) announced on Thursday. Shrewsbury informed the FA that due to the "significant number" of cases among players and staff, they did not have enough fit players who were not in self-isolation to fulfil the fixture against the Premier League side.

"Shrewsbury Town FC provided the FA with details of the medical advice it had received and its communications with local Public Health England and liaised with the FA's COVID Medical Officer for the FA Cup," the FA said in a statement. "The FA also requested and considered further information regarding Shrewsbury Town's ability to fulfil the fixture."

The FA added there will be a meeting of its Professional Game Board next week to decide on the fate of the fixture.

