Minamino made 'big steps': Klopp pleased with player's adaptation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased with how Takumi Minamino adapted to life at the club and said the player has made "big steps".

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:10 IST
Liverpool midfielder Takumi Minamino (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased with how Takumi Minamino adapted to life at the club and said the player has made "big steps". The Japan international joined the Reds from Red Bull Salzburg at the start of 2020 and has since made 29 appearances, scoring four goals.

"You come in, a new club and everybody thinks that you will score 20, 30, 40 goals and stuff like this. He is in a good shape - a really good shape - he developed, he got used to it," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "He was a good player when we signed him, obviously, but he got used to the intensity, the league, training, all this stuff. He made big steps. I know the last game he played was Crystal Palace and since then we didn't win another [game], so we should think about involving him, obviously," he added.

Liverpool are currently preparing for the FA Cup match against Aston Villa. However, earlier today, Aston Villa said it has closed its Bodymoor Heath training ground after a "significant coronavirus outbreak." "Aston Villa can confirm that the Club has closed its Bodymoor Heath training ground after a significant Coronavirus outbreak. A large number of first-team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation. The second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today," Aston Villa said in a statement.

"First team training ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup match with Liverpool was cancelled. Discussions are ongoing between medical representatives of the Club, the Football Association and the Premier League," it added. (ANI)

