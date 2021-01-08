Australia reach 249/5 at lunch

Australia reach 249/5 at lunchPTI | Sydney | Updated: 08-01-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 07:03 IST
Australia progressed to 249/5 in their first innings at lunch on the second day of the third and penultimate Test against India here on Friday.
The home team has had three half-century makers so far with Will Pucovski (62), Marnus Labuschagne (91) and Steve Smith (76 batting) combining for their strongest batting performance of the ongoing series.
Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 249/5 in 84.5 overs (Will Pucovski 62, Marnus Labuschagne 91, Steve Smith 76 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 2/43).
