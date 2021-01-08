Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Visitors strike as Smith stands tall in first session

Steve Smith's half-century enabled Australia to cross the 200-run mark despite losing three wickets on the opening session of day two of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. Resuming the day from 166/2, Labuschagne and Smith added runs to their overnight partnership and helped the side to cross the 200-run mark. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja broke the 100-run stand for the third wicket as he bagged Labuschagne on 91. This is the first time that Labuschagne was dismissed between the scores of 81 and 143 in Tests.

Matthew Wade joined Smith on the crease. The former took charge on the bowlers in pursuit of quick runs. meanwhile, Smith completed his half-century and marked his comeback to the form after flop shows in the first two Tests. While trying to chip the ball over midwicket off Jadeja, Wade found Bumrah at mid-on and walked back to the pavilion after scoring 13 runs.

All-rounder Cameron Green came in to bat at number six. Smith held the end strong and kept the scoreboard moving. Green failed to open the scoring and finally Bumrah with the new ball ended his innings on a duck. Umpires called the lunch after Green's dismissal and Australia's score reads as 249/5 in 84.5 overs. The first session also saw rain playing a spoilsport and interrupting the play two times but for the short period. Smith is unbeaten at 76 runs.

Earlier, at stumps on day one, Australia's score read 166/2 in 55 overs with Labuschagne and Smith unbeaten on 67 and 31 runs respectively. On a day when the Indian bowlers had to toil hard -- for the first time in the Test series -- 35 overs were lost due to rain. Brief Scores: 249/5 (Marnus Labuschagne 91, Steve Smith 76*; Ravindra Jadeja 2-43). (ANI)

